Weatherford International plc's (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Climb 26% But Its Business Is Yet to Catch Up

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 26% gain and recovering from prior weakness. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 67% in the last year.

Although its price has surged higher, it's still not a stretch to say that Weatherford International's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.1x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the Energy Services industry in the United States, where the median P/S ratio is around 1x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How Weatherford International Has Been Performing

Weatherford International could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. It might be that many expect the uninspiring revenue performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/S ratio from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Weatherford International's Revenue Growth Trending?

Weatherford International's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 19% gain to the company's top line. Still, revenue has fallen 17% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenues over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 7.8% each year during the coming three years according to the six analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 13% per year, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's curious that Weatherford International's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Final Word

Weatherford International appears to be back in favour with a solid price jump bringing its P/S back in line with other companies in the industry Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

When you consider that Weatherford International's revenue growth estimates are fairly muted compared to the broader industry, it's easy to see why we consider it unexpected to be trading at its current P/S ratio. At present, we aren't confident in the P/S as the predicted future revenues aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Circumstances like this present a risk to current and prospective investors who may see share prices fall if the low revenue growth impacts the sentiment.

