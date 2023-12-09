Weather warnings issued in Northern Ireland and Republic

Two weather warnings are in place throughout most of Saturday in Northern Ireland

Poor weather conditions are likely to cause some disruption across parts of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.

In Northern Ireland the Met Office has issued two separate warnings for strong winds and heavy rainfall.

The rain warning, covering counties Antrim, Down, Londonderry, and Tyrone, comes into effect at 06:00 and lasts until 19:00 GMT.

In the Republic of Ireland orange and yellow warnings have been issued.

Met Éireann said Storm Elin would being high winds.

Orange warnings for wind are in place for counties Donegal, Dublin and Wicklow at various times from late morning to early evening.

All other counties except Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford are subject to yellow warnings for wind.

In Northern Ireland it is forecast that a band of heavy rain could cause localised flooding, as well as longer journey times.

Up to 30mm (1.2in) of rain is expected quite widely, with up to 55mm expected over the hills.

Yellow warning of wind affecting Northern Ireland https://t.co/2cblQCiN9j pic.twitter.com/5GsuwsBzzn — Met Office - Northern Ireland (@metofficeNI) December 8, 2023

A second weather warning for wind, affecting most of Northern Ireland, comes into effect at 09:00 on Saturday and lasts until almost midnight.

Gusts up to 90kmh/h (55mph) are expected quite widely, with gusts up to120km/h (75mph) along Irish Sea coasts.

This could lead to transportation disruption, as well as some power outages.

Coastal communities could also be affected by spray and large waves.

The strong winds and rain will eventually ease down overnight but more unsettled weather will follow on Sunday.

It will not be as windy as Saturday but will become breezy or gusty in places with another band of persistent and locally heavy rain moving through during the morning.

A brighter, drier gap will follow into Sunday afternoon but more showery and at times heavy rain will move in again later.

The Met Office is advising people to keep a close watch on weather updates and to take proactive measures to ensure safety.