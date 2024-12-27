Weather to keep planes carrying protest banners away from Giants' home finale at MetLife Stadium

The Giants could be the first NFL team to finish 0-9 at home if they lose to the Colts in Week 17

The skies above MetLife Stadium may feature clouds and rain for Sunday's New York Giants home finale against the Indianapolis Colts — they won't, however, have any planes carrying protest banners.

According to the New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy, three banner-carrying planes were originally ordered to fly over the stadium during the Week 17 matchup, but high winds, rain and low cloud cover caused High Exposure Aerial Advertising to cancel them.

Federal Aviation Administration rules prohibit the planes from flying in cloud ceilings lower than 800 feet.

Before the Giants' home games in Weeks 14 and 15, fans chartered planes that flew banners expressing their displeasure with the way the team's 2-13 season has gone, targeting owner John Mara.

One banner read, "Mr. Mara Enough — PLZ fix this dumpster fire!" while the other said, "Mr. Mara Enough — We won't stop until you fire everyone!"

Planes with banners are back at MetLife Stadium:



“MR MARA ENOUGH - WE WON’T STOP UNTIL YOU FIRE EVERYONE” pic.twitter.com/n8eupv3RWD — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) December 15, 2024

Head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen will have their futures decided after Week 18.

The Giants have yet to win a game at MetLife Stadium this season and could finish 0-9 at home — a first in NFL history — if they fall to the Colts on Sunday. They are currently mired in a franchise-record 10-game losing streak and have not had a winless home record over the course of a season since 1974.

How bad is it? The New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers have won games at MetLife Stadium more recently than the Giants, with the local hockey teams winning games on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18 during the NHL Stadium Series.