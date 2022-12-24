Weather update: Storms cancel more flights — latest from Miami, Fort Lauderdale airports

Winter Storm Elliott has done more than give Miami bragging rights to one of its coldest days of 2022.

The cold weather has led to more than 11,000 flight delays — with more than 3,300 within, into, or out of the United States by Saturday, according to Flight Aware. Cancellations are topping 3,800 and more than 1,800 of those are related to U.S. airports.

“We’ve been hearing a lot of flights have been canceled so we’re a little nervous about getting home,” Galaxina Wright, waiting for a flight at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, told Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami.

Here’s the local situation at South Florida airports

Miami International Airport (MIA)

At Miami International Airport, communications director Greg Chin reported on Saturday morning:

▪ Total delayed arrivals: 24

▪ Total delayed departures: nine

▪ Total delayed flights: 33

▪ Total canceled arrivals: 19

▪ Total canceled departures: 10

▪ Total canceled flights: 29

▪ Percent of arrivals on-time: 67%

▪ Percent of departures on-time: 88%.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL)

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Flight Aware reported the following numbers Saturday morning:

▪ Total delays: 150

▪ Total cancellations: 58

How can you check a flight’s status?





Miami International Airport has two online trackers you can use.

One of the flight trackers shows a list of all expected arrivals and departures with options to use a drop-down menu to narrow results. The other online tool lets you track by flight or route.

FLL’s flight tracker works by flight or route.