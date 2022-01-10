‘We will weather this storm’: Omicron wreaks havoc on Broadway

David Smith in Washington
<span>Photograph: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

At the curtain call, Hugh Jackman put his arm around Kathy Voytko, an understudy suddenly thrust into the role of leading lady Marian Paroo in The Music Man.

“Kathy, when she turned up to work at 12 o’clock, could have played any of eight roles,” Jackman, who plays Harold Hill in the musical, told the cheering audience. “it happened to be the leading lady. She found out at 12 noon today and, at 1 o’clock, she had her very first rehearsal as Marian Paroo.”

Voytko had stepped up on 23 December because Sutton Foster tested positive for the coronavirus. But then, on 28 December, Jackman himself announced that he had Covid-19 with mild symptoms and could not go on stage.

Regarded as Broadway’s hottest ticket with a top price of $699 a seat, The Music Man is also a barometer of the uncertainty that prevails in the era of the Omicron variant, more contagious but apparently less deadly than previous waves. New York theatre is not closed, its leaders are at pains to point out, but it is not wholly open either, and cast lists on any given night can be something of a lottery.

Last month, shows including Aladdin, Freestyle Love Supreme, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Lion King and Tina were forced to cancel performances. The musicals Ain’t Too Proud, Diana, Jagged Little Pill, Trevor and Waitress, and the play Thoughts of a Colored Man, decided to shut down earlier than planned because of infections and weak ticket sales.

The fresh surge is cruel timing for Broadway, which reopened with fanfare – and vaccine mandates for cast, crew and audiences – in September after a record 18-month closure because of the pandemic. For a while it seemed the triumph-over-adversity, show-must-go-on spirit was unstoppable. Then Omicron came like a kick in the teeth.

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, artistic director of the Drama League, the only creative home in America for stage directors, recalls: “We weren’t really sure what was going to happen but things were looking good. Audiences were returning. Shows were reopening. We had found a way to do it safely. And as that got into September and October, we realised we were having theatre that was not a superspreader event.

“We were feeling very good about it and then, at Thanksgiving, we all learned the word Omicron and the speed and rapidity with which we had to learn how this is different. It almost feels to me like a different epidemic in terms of its incredible ability to be contagious. Omicron is so new that the question for us is: how do we manage a surge?”

New York state recorded more than 85,000 new coronavirus cases on the last day of 2021, its highest single-day total since the pandemic began. The Omicron variant has the potential to rip through a cast, orchestra and crew of 200 people.

Stelian-Shanks says: “Omicron is a numbers game in many ways about infection and the number of people who have to be in close quarters versus those who don’t. We’re seeing some of those shows simply fall to a probability no one expected. We’re not seeing deaths, we’re not seeing severe hospitalisations, but we are seeing enough infection where we can’t continue with certain performances.”

But most shows remain open and at least some of those that do not were struggling and likely to run out of steam even before Omicron. The mood is very different from the dawn of the pandemic in March 2020, when Broadway felt like a ghost town, its playhouses dark and restaurants empty.

Stelian-Shanks adds: “I’m deeply pessimistic about January but if we look a little further down the road to spring and summer, the picture is a lot rosier. That is, of course, assuming that the medical experts are right and that Omicron’s going to burn very fast through the population.

“If we’re still dealing with Omicron in May then who knows? But I can’t find anyone who isn’t telling me that we’re in a radically different picture with Omicron by the end of February.”

Aware of these predictions, some producers have responded by temporarily closing shows in January and February, typically the leanest months to bring in audiences, with a view to reopening in March.

Mrs Doubtfire, a new musical comedy at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, will take “a hiatus” from 10 January to 14 March. Kevin McCollum, its producer, estimates the cost of the hibernation will be around $500,000, whereas trying to keep the show running through the same period would mean a loss of at least $3.5m.

Broadway&#x002019;s Mrs. Doubtfire, shut down due to a Covid-19 outbreak in December
Broadway’s Mrs. Doubtfire, shut down due to a Covid-19 outbreak in December Photograph: MediaPunch/Rex/Shutterstock

“I had to close and then reopen,” McCollum explains. “The good news is we have a very tight group of people who have been working on the show for three years and everybody knows how good it is. I am taking also the calculated risk that we’ll have our company back ready to go in March and of course people need jobs. This is the best thing I can do to create long-term employment.

“I think I used the metaphor of trying to plant a sapling in a hurricane. You have to get out of the way of this tsunami of Omicron and come back and replant when everybody is ready to go out again. And that’s what I’m doing for Mrs Doubtfire.”

Big musicals need full houses to turn a profit but the pandemic has smashed international tourism as well as domestic consumer confidence, with many people wary of buying an expensive ticket that they might need to cancel at the last minute.

Mrs Doubtfire was making $175,000 a day in ticket sales after opening but, once the wave of Omicron-related closures took hold, that dropped to $50,000. The cost of daily Covid-19 testing at the theatre for a full company and staff of 115 people went from $18,000 a week before Omicron to almost $60,000 a week after.

And the cancellation last month of 11 performances of the show, based on the 1993 film starring Robin Williams, due to coronavirus infections among cast and crew turned an expected $1.5m earning into a $1.5m loss.

McCollum, whose previous credits include Rent and Avenue Q, muses: “We are an industry that is used to being at constant risk and those of us who toil in the theatre have maybe a chip missing: we are resilient against all odds. So it’s painful but that’s no reason not to get up and try again.

“The cliche is there is no people like show people and in times of true disappointment we are there for each other. Even though we are colleagues, collaborators, competitors ultimately, we want to know that tomorrow, if we put our our life’s blood into it, could be a better day.”

McCollum, also producing the musical Six on Broadway and The Play that Goes Wrong off-Broadway, adds: “The key is to recognise yes, in many ways it’s unfair but that’s no reason to become a victim. You have to pivot and get up and figure it out tomorrow. I think that’s what people love about Broadway and it takes a certain amount of grit and indomitable spirit. Those are two very powerful ingredients.”

Lynn Nottage in November 2021
Lynn Nottage in November 2021. Photograph: MJ Photos/Rex/Shutterstock

Playwright Lynn Nottage currently has two projects on Broadway. Clyde’s, a comedy at the Helen Hayes Theater on Tuesday, has survived Omicron relatively unscathed apart from thinned-out audiences. But MJ: The Musical, which features the music of Michael Jackson, was forced to cancel several performances last month due to multiple coronavirus cases within the company.

Nottage believes that the media is accentuating the negative but prefers to see the glass as half-full. She tweeted last month: “There’s so much emphasis on what’s closed on Broadway, let’s show some luv to the shows that r still OPEN. PLAYS r out here beating back the virus & the odds.”

She adds in a phone interview: “Pre-Christmas and during the fall, it really felt like Broadway was coming back. The restaurants were crowded, the streets were crowded. You felt a lot of energy in the air and some of that hasn’t left. There’s still people very much here eager to get back to business as usual but you can feel the hesitation.

“But that said, we were in the theatre on Sunday for MJ and we were almost completely full and audiences that came were ready and were enthusiastic and happy and wanted to be engaged. There are people who are really desperate to get back to theatre.”

Nottage, a double Pulitzer Prize winner, concludes: “I’m an optimist by nature so I do believe that when this thing crests, people will come back. We’re going through an unprecedented, difficult moment but the fact is – and I can say this about the two shows I’m involved in – we will weather this storm.”

