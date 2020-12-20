No white Christmas for UK, but frost set to bring 'seasonal feel' to festive period
Weather forecasters are predicting frosty conditions for the festive period this year, but those hoping for a white Christmas will be left disappointed.
The Met Office said frosty conditions will bring a “seasonal feel” to the UK during the festive period, but no snow is expected to settle.
The week will start wet but temperatures will start to drop down to single figures, meaning you’d best wrap up warm for your household winter walks.
But despite sitting in mid-single figures on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, snow isn’t expected to settle.
Tom Morgan, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “It’s going to be dry for the vast majority of the UK, and it will be a cold and frosty start to the day, particularly for England and Wales.
“So there will be a seasonal feel in terms of white frost on the ground, but in terms of snow, we’re not anticipating any on the ground for the vast majority of the country, unfortunately.
“It’s going to be a frosty Christmas rather than a white Christmas.”
He added: “It’s a mild and wet start to the week in the south but turning much colder and sunnier for the Christmas period and I think everyone will notice that.
“Even though it’s not going to be a white Christmas, people will still need their big coats and scarves and hats etcetera for any walks they may be going on over the Christmas period.”
He said there may be a light covering of snow in some eastern parts of Scotland on Christmas Eve, but none is currently expected on Christmas Day.
The mercury could drop to minus 3C in parts of England and Wales on Christmas Eve morning, he added.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 6C in London and the south of England on December 24 and a high of 5C on Christmas Day, while parts of the north face similarly temperatures of 4C and 5C on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day respectively.
