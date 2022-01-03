Weather-related school information for Monday, Jan. 3
Some South Sound school districts are announcing that classes will be delayed on Monday because of icy weather conditions.
Hood Canal SD: Two hours late, no preschool, morning and afternoon buses on snow routes.
North Mason SD: Two hours late, no preschool, morning buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation. Early Entrance Kindergarten will be on a two-hour delayed schedule.
North Thurston Public Schools: Due to icy conditions, school will start 3 hours late.
Oakville SD: Two hour late start.
Pope John Paul II High School: One hour late. No jazz band or cheer squad practice.
Rainier SD: Two hour late start. No morning preschool, morning buses on snow routes, and no out-of-district transportation.