Weather-related school information for Monday, Jan. 3

Some South Sound school districts are announcing that classes will be delayed on Monday because of icy weather conditions.

Hood Canal SD: Two hours late, no preschool, morning and afternoon buses on snow routes.

North Mason SD: Two hours late, no preschool, morning buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation. Early Entrance Kindergarten will be on a two-hour delayed schedule.

North Thurston Public Schools: Due to icy conditions, school will start 3 hours late.

Oakville SD: Two hour late start.

Pope John Paul II High School: One hour late. No jazz band or cheer squad practice.

Rainier SD: Two hour late start. No morning preschool, morning buses on snow routes, and no out-of-district transportation.