Justin Marks paces final Xfinity practice at Road America

The entire field participated in the second NASCAR Xfinity practice on Friday at Road America after wet weather conditions kept most drivers in the garage during the earlier practice at the Wisconsin track.

Justin Marks paced final practice with a 132.960 mph best lap around the 4.048-mile track. In just his second Xfinity Series appearance in 2018, Marks will look to improve upon his 22nd-place finish at Mid-Ohio earlier this month.

Road racing specialist James Davison laid down a 133.477 mph lap to finish second with Austin Cindric (133.515), Justin Allgaier (133.610) and Matt Tifft (133.838) rounding out the top five in final prep for Saturday’s Johnsonville 180 (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM). Allgaier briefly spun out in Turn 5 late in practice, but was able to recover without any reported damage.

Tyler Reddick and British IMSA racer Katherine Legge collided out of Turn 4. According to JR Motorsports‘ Twitter, the No. 9 reported he lost his brakes. There was no flag as both cars were able to drive off from the incident on their own with minor damage.

However, Legge spoke to NBC Sports while the No. 15 team worked on the damaged vehicle and had strong words about what happened.

“I don‘t know what he was thinking, if he was thinking” Legge said. “… He (Reddick) and I will be having words. Is he one of the good guys? I don‘t know this.”

Practice was halted briefly just 13 minutes in after reigning Road America winner Jeremy Clements struggled coming out of Turn 5 and forced a red flag. The No. 51 Chevrolet looked to have had a flat tire and was towed off the track. He returned to the track with just minutes left in practice.

Ty Majeski made a big save late in practice after losing control of the No. 60 Ford in the kink. A red flag was thrown as piles of dirt had been thrown onto the track. It was his second spin of the day.

“Definitely feel lucky,” Majeski told NBC Sports.

All eyes were on Bill Elliott as he made 15 laps around Road America in the No. 23 GMS Chevrolet. He was 26th after a 137.751 best lap.

Reddick shows the way in quiet, damp opening practice

Only two drivers went on track in opening NASCAR Xfinity practice on Friday at Road America thanks to wet weather conditions in Wisconsin. Most drivers decided to stay parked in the garage area in hopes conditions would be drier for final practice.

Tyler Reddick was the first driver to take the 4.048-mile road course during the 50-minute session, and he went off the track in Turn 12 and slid his car in the sand pit. Reddick told NBC Sports that the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet sustained splitter damage.

IndyCar’s Conor Daly, who is making his Xfinity debut in the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford, also got out on track for his first experience in practice conditions driving a NASCAR stock car.

Hall of Famer Bill Elliott did not go out on track, but was present as he prepared to return to the Xfinity Series in the No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet.

This story will be updated.