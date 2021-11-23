Here’s the weather forecast for Thanksgiving, Black Friday in Dallas-Fort Worth

Don’t put away those coats just yet as a cold front is headed for Dallas-Fort Worth, meaning early Thanksgiving Day weather could be soggy.

And that front will make Thanksgiving chilly as high temperatures will be in the mid-50s for most of North Texas.

But before then, North Texans will have some warm autumn days ahead. Daytime temperatures will be in the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday with south winds at 10 to 15 mph.

But all that changes late Wednesday and early Thursday as the cold front arrives with chances of rain and chilling temperatures.

“Most of the rain will be here early Thursday, and there could be some isolated thunderstorms,” said meteorologist David Bonnette at the National Weather Service in Fort Worth on Tuesday. “But most of it will be gone by sunrise on Thanksgiving Day.”

Rainfall totals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area could be a quarter inch or less, according to forecasters.

There’s a 70 percent chance of rain for late Wednesday and early Thursday in North Texas, but it should be gone by sunrise on Thanksgiving Day, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

After the rain is gone on Thursday morning, North Texans will have mostly a sunny sky to enjoy the Thanksgiving meal and watch the Dallas Cowboys.

And great news for Black Friday shoppers — no rain is in the forecast.

“It’s going to be great weather for all the shopping,” Bonnette said Tuesday. “Now it will be cold as the temperatures will be in the mid-30s in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. And it could be near freezing in places such as Denton and western Tarrant County.”

The daytime high on Friday should reach 59.

And there’s more great weather for shoppers on the weekend, with temperatures in the lower 60s during the day and morning temperatures in the lower 40s.

There is a slight chance of rain on Sunday, but it’s only at 20 percent.

3-Day Storm Outlook

This map shows the 3-day weather outlook for storms by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Sources: National Weather Service, Esri.

Open