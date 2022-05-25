Weather should be factor again for low scoring at Senior PGA

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOHN FINERAN
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Colin Montgomerie
    Colin Montgomerie
    Scottish professional golfer
  • Paul Broadhurst
    Paul Broadhurst
    Professional golfer
  • Rocco Mediate
    Rocco Mediate
    Professional golfer
  • Bernhard Langer
    Bernhard Langer
    German golfer

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Count Colin Montgomerie among those who aren’t surprised by the low winning scores in the Senior PGA Championship during its previous four visits to the Jack Nicklaus-designed Harbor Shores.

“I love the course,” said the veteran from Scotland, who won the first of his two Senior PGA titles here in 2014 with a 13-under 271 for a four-stroke victory over Tom Watson. “Some of the best golf courses in the world have weak holes. This doesn’t. It has 18 very, very strong golf holes.”

So how, Montgomerie was asked, have the last two winners at Harbor Shores – American Rocco Mediate in 2016 and England’s Paul Broadhurst in 2018 – managed to go even lower with winning scores of 19-under 265?

“Very fortunate with the weather,” added Montgomerie, who was runner-up to wire-to-wire winner Mediate at 268. “It’s a strong golf course, a golf course that is playable, and if you get favorable weather around anywhere in the world, you can score.”

The forecasts for the first two rounds Thursday and Friday are for showers, with sunny skies for the weekend.

Golf’s “Iron Horse,” 64-year-old Bernhard Langer of Germany, who counts 11 major titles among his 43 victories playing the PGA Tour Champions, agreed that Mother Nature generally trumps talent.

“If the weather is decent here, you can go low here because of the conditions,” said the 2017 Senior PGA winner. Langer also has been fourth in 2012 (to England’s Roger Chapman’s 13-under 271), third in 2014 behind Montgomerie, and six shots behind Mediate for third in 2016. Langer did not play in 2018 when Broadhurst beat Tim Petrovic by four shots.

“The fairways are generous and there’s a lot of shots where you have to be committed. But if you hit the right pockets on the greens, you can go low.”

Just as Broadhurst did in 2018. He opened with a 72 but then played his final 54 holes in 20-under 193, with final rounds of 64 and 63 to earn the victory. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out his and the tournament’s 2020 return trip to Harbor Shores, where Germany’s Alex Cejka — who won last year’s Senior PGA at Southern Hills in Tulsa — is the defending champion.

“It’s nice to come back and play a course that you know you’ve played well on,” said Broadhurst, whose final-round 63 included making four putts of 30 feet or more. “I don’t think it’s a particularly tough driving course. It’s about positioning the ball on the greens. That’s massive around here.”

Cejka, who won back-to-back majors (the Regions Tradition and the Senior PGA) in 2021, is cramming to learn Harbor Shores. He didn’t play on media day in late March – the wind chill was in the low 20s – so Cejka jetted here Monday of PGA Championship week for a practice round before going to Tulsa, where he missed the cut.

“The course is already tricky, challenging around the greens when you don’t hit really good shots,” said Cejka. “It all depends on the weather.”

Cejka is one of several golfers playing Harbor Shores for the first time. The group is led by New Zealand’s Steve Alker, who leads the tour with $1,183,961 thanks to six top 10 finishes, including his two victories that are matched by Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain, who is second with $952,708.

The “young guns” — Cejka is 51 and Alker is 50 — also include South Africans Retief Goosen (53) and Ernie Els (52), who are third and ninth on the money list. Ireland’s long-hitting Padraig Harrington, has played five events since turning 50 and has three seconds, including a runner-up to Regions Tradition champion Steve Stricker.

Stricker and Harrington were captains of the Ryder Cup teams that competed 118.2 nautical miles northwest across Lake Michigan at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin last September; the U.S. won 19-9. Unfortunately, Stricker, who tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday and withdrew Tuesday, is the only golfer among the tour’s Top 20 money winners not here.

“I’m getting more comfortable out here now,” said Harrington, who leads the tour in driving distance (299.3 yards) and already has earned $504,416. “I really like the golf course. It has a lot of risk/reward – nearly every hole has a hazard down the side. It kind of asks you to be brave.”

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • HFX Wanderers looking forward to Toronto FC test in Canadian Championship play

    HFX Wanderers FC is expecting a crowd for Tuesday's visit by Toronto FC in Canadian Championship quarterfinal play. "I think there would be people climbing the trees to see the game," said HFX coach Stephen Hart. "I think we'll be sold out." Tuesday's game at Wanderers Ground marks the beginning of TFC's chase for an eighth Canadian title. HFX has already started its cup trail, winning 2-0 at League1 Ontario champion Guelph United on May 10 to reach the quarterfinals. The lure of cup play pittin

  • Oilers overcome Mike Smith's brutal blunder in Game 4 victory vs. Flames

    After a humiliating gaffe from Mike Smith, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins quickly bailed out his netminder to lift the Oilers to a win in Game 4.

  • FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers coming to Hamilton on Canada Day

    Hamilton will host a FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers game on Canada Day — July 1 — when Team Canada will take on the Dominican Republic. The game will be played at the FirstOntario Centre in downtown Hamilton starting at 7 p.m. ET. "Canadians have demonstrated a desire for more basketball to be played on home soil and Canada Basketball has made this a primary objective of our organization," Canada Basketball president and CEO Michael Bartlett said in a news release. "By hosting more qualify

  • An airline employee squared up with a CFL player and it did not go well

    A wild video has emerged of Calgary Stampeders receiver and ex-NFLer Brendan Langley brawling it out with a United Airlines employee.

  • French Open updates | Rune upsets Shapovalov in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local): 1:20 p.m. Danish teenager Holger Rune upset 14th-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in the first round of the French Open. The 19-year-old Rune won the BMW Open this month and was a semifinalist in Lyon last week. Shapovalov fought back in the third set to force a tiebreaker but fell behind 3-1 and couldn't recover, sending a forehand wide on match point. Rune won the French Open junior championship in 2019. T

  • Divided by hockey loyalties, Calgary brothers call truce for Battle of Alberta

    The Battle of Alberta is sparking a lot of rivalries across the province as fans get set for Game 2 of the Edmonton-Calgary series, and in some cases those rivalries run deep in families within the same household. Consider brothers Mark and Douglas Henri, who live in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak with their sister, mom and dad. The whole family cheers for the Calgary Flames, except for Mark, who is an Edmonton Oilers fan. "It's pretty hard. My entire family — that includes my aunt

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Canada Soccer is paying Iran's team $400K to play in Vancouver, team official says

    Canada Soccer is paying Iran's soccer federation $400,000 to play a controversial exhibition game next month in Vancouver, according to the head of Iran's national team. The team's director, Hamed Estili, told Iranian state-affiliated media outlet Tasnim that for the first time in 22 years, Iran's soccer federation will make a profit off a friendly match. Canada Soccer did not confirm or deny the quoted sum or answer CBC News's questions about where the money is coming from. The organization did

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • Flames AHL affiliate team based in California to relocate to Calgary

    The Stockton Heat, an affiliate team of the Calgary Flames, is heading north starting next season. The Heat have been based in Stockton, Calif., since 2015, as part of the American Hockey League (AHL), a developmental league for the National Hockey League (NHL). The Flames affiliate was previously called the Adirondack Flames. In California, the team played its games at the Stockton Arena, which can host close to 10,000 hockey fans. Like the Flames, the Heat is currently in the midst of a playof

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Mbappé signs new 3-year PSG deal after rejecting Real Madrid

    PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé celebrated with fans at Parc des Princes after signing a new three-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday and turning down the chance again to join Real Madrid. France’s World Cup-winning star stood on a platform near the center circle to address fans moments before PSG's final home game against Metz. “I’m very happy to continue this adventure, to stay in France, in Paris, my city. I always said Paris was my home," Mbappe said. "I hope I will continue doing

  • Nugent-Hopkins scores twice, Oilers survive Smith's blunder to grab 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has suffered through plenty of heartache in the Alberta capital. The top pick at the 2011 draft missed the playoffs in seven of his first eight NHL seasons as the Edmonton Oilers repeatedly fumbled and bumbled their way through what must have felt like a never-ending rebuild. After a stunning turn of events midway through Tuesday's third period that could have heaped more pain on a once-proud franchise dreaming of a return to glory, its longest-serving player rose

  • Nugent-Hopkins scores twice, Oilers survive Smith's blunder to grab 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has suffered through plenty of heartache in the Alberta capital. The top pick at the 2011 draft missed the playoffs in seven of his first eight NHL seasons as the Edmonton Oilers repeatedly fumbled and bumbled their way through what must have felt like a never-ending rebuild. After a stunning turn of events midway through Tuesday's third period that could have heaped more pain on a once-proud franchise dreaming of a return to glory, its longest-serving player rose

  • Penguins F Bryan Rust fine with taking a discount to stay

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Rust felt he deserved a raise. He just didn't necessarily want one so big it would jeopardize his chances of staying in Pittsburgh. Sure the versatile Pittsburgh Penguins forward had a sense of what his worth would have been on the open market. Ultimately, however, staying in the place where he met his wife, had his son and won two Stanley Cups trumped whatever curiosity he might have felt about exploring his options elsewhere. If that means the six-year deal worth $5.125

  • Breaking down Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s surprising struggles at the plate

    It appears Guerrero Jr. is putting a premium on making contact right now, but it’s often the wrong kind of contact.