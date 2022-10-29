Here’s what weather to expect on Halloween day and night in the SC Midlands

You probably won’t need to bring an umbrella when trick or treating in the Midlands on Monday, but it might be a bit toasty for some.

According to the National Weather Service, expect some light rain and slightly above average temperatures on Halloween.

Tony Petrolito, meteorologist with the NWS in West Columbia, said there was a 40% chance of light rain on Monday morning.

“By the evening, the chance of rain will diminish, but it could be cloudy with some light rain,” Petrolito said.

The NWS is forecasting a high of 77 degrees and a low of 58 degrees in Columbia on Monday.

Petrolito added that for the Midlands, people living west of Columbia could expect temperatures in the low 70s during the day. Meanwhile, people living south of Columbia would likely see warmer weather in the upper 70s.

“That’s a little above warmer than normal,” he said. “But we can stay relatively warm in the fall.”

By the evening, temperatures in the Midlands are forecasted to drop into the mid 60s.

“Temperatures will probably be above normal for a few days after Monday,” he said.