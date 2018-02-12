CP NewsAlert: Snowboarder Blouin comes back from injury to win Olympic silver

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Canadian snowboarder Laurie Blouin has won a silver medal in the women's slopestyle at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Sporting a black eye after a nasty crash in training a few days ago, Blouin overcame high winds to nail a clean second run for 76.33 points.

The reigning world champion from Stoneham, Que., Blouin was second behind American Jamie Anderson, who scored 83.00 on her first run.

Enni Rukajarvi of Finland took bronze with a score of 73.91.

Brooke Voigt of Fort McMurray, Alta., finished 21st and Spencer O'Brien of Courtenay, B.C., was 22nd.

The start of the competition was delayed for about 75 minutes due to the conditions at windswept Phoenix Park.

High winds forced the cancellation of the qualification on Sunday. Organizers decided to instead allow all competitors direct entry into the final.

Blouin took a hard fall Friday when her board got stuck in a crack after she landed a double jump. She resumed full training Sunday.

Canada won two medals in the men's slopestyle competition on Sunday. Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., won silver and Regina's Mark McMorris took the bronze.

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press