Weather delays Saturday round’s finish at Congaree PGA golf tournament in SC

The Palmetto Champtionship at Congaree — nearly complete for the third round — is in a weather delay.

Chesson Hadley, from Raleigh, was 14-under par through 17 holes Saturday when play was suspended. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson was 8-under par through 17 holes.

How to watch: What channel?

The resumption of the broadcast Saturday will take place on CNBC, according to broadcasters from CBS as the original air time concluded.

On Sunday, the Golf Channel begins the live television coverage from 1-3 p.m. and CBS takes over 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live will have featured groups and holes 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Live radio coverage can be heard 1-6 p.m. on Sirius channel 92.

Sunday weather forecast at PGA event in SC

The forecast calls for a 40% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms between noon and 2 p.m. with the chance of precipitation about 30% in the morning and at mid-afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the mid-80s with winds 5-10 mph out of the northeast