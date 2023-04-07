Weather delay for South Carolina-LSU baseball series opener

Game 1 of the college baseball series between South Carolina and LSU on Thursday night was delayed due to lightning in the area.

Due to safety concerns, the Gamecocks and Tigers won’t resume until 30 minutes after lightning is spotted. The game started at 7:02 p.m. and entered a delay just after 7:50 p.m.

The No. 6 Gamecocks were up 3-1 over the No. 1 LSU Tigers in the top of the fourth inning when the umpires suspended the contest. The grounds crew pulled the tarp on the field, and both teams emptied the dugouts. USC hasn’t yet announced when the game will resume.

Facing one of the top pitchers in the country in LSU’s Paul Skenes, the powerful Gamecocks flexed their strength early. Freshman Ethan Petry hit a two-run home run off of a 99 mph fastball in the first inning — the first homer Skenes had given up in eight starts this season. Shortstop Braylen Wimmer added a solo shot in the third inning in support of Gamecocks starting pitcher Will Sanders, who returned to the weekend rotation after skipping his turn last weekend at Mississippi State.

Weather has already interfered with the series, with the Gamecocks scheduling a Friday doubleheader starting at noon, although there is rain in the forecast for much of Friday and Saturday.

