Weather continues to bite into the weekend’s sporting programme

PA Sport Staff
·1 min read

The League Two match between Harrogate and Northampton has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The widespread freezing temperatures saw a number of Football League games called off on Friday and the Cobblers’ visit to North Yorkshire has also gone.

The pitch at the EnviroVent Stadium did not pass an inspection on Saturday morning.

A statement on Harrogate’s website read: “Today’s fixture against Northampton Town has been postponed due to a frozen pitch, following a pitch inspection on Saturday morning.

“A new date for the match will be announced in due course.”

League One games between Accrington and Portsmouth and Morecambe and Charlton were called off on Friday, while matches at Carlisle, Crewe, Rochdale and Salford in League Two were also postponed while several more could be under threat.

Saturday afternoon’s race meetings at Cheltenham and Doncaster were  abandoned after temperatures dropped to minus 5C overnight at both venues.

