Weather cancels Bradenton’s De Soto Grand Parade for a second year in a row

The De Soto Grand Parade has been canceled for bad weather for the second year in a row, officials announced at the pushed-back start time of 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

Lightning was still a threat, and the storm front had not yet pssed through the area.

“The safety of both participants and spectators is of outmost importance,” Hernando De Soto Historical Society posted on its Facebook page. “After consulting with emergency personnel, we have made the hard decision to cancel the 2023 De Soto Heritage Festival Grant Parade.”

The parade also was canceled in 2022 because of the threat of severe weather.

Parade officials said that, like last year, there will be no reschedule date.

“Unfortunately, because the permitting process takes months and requires approval from the Florida Department of Transportation, we cannot reschedule the parade,” parade officials said in an email Friday.

Parade participants had lined up floats early and sheltered in Manatee High School’s cafeteria to wait for the line of storms to pass, but the front did not move through quickly enough.

This story will be updated with more information.

De Soto Parade participants found shelter in the Manatee High cafeteria as a rain band made its way through the area. Parade organizer still plan to have the parade, just delaying the start until 7:45.

De Soto Parade participants found shelter in the Manatee High cafeteria as a rain band made its way through the area. Parade organizer still plan to have the parade, just delaying the start until 7:45.

A De Soto Parade participant straightens her crown as some found shelter in the Manatee High cafeteria while a rain band made its way through the area. Parade organizer still plan to have the parade, just delaying the start until 7:45.