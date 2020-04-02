Parts of Britain set for a 'mini heatwave' this weekend, with temperatures set to hit 20C

The UK is in for some warm weather this weekend, according to forecasters. (PA)

Britain is in for a ‘mini heatwave’ this weekend but was set to endure some gale force winds first, according to forecasters.

Forecasters at the Met Office are predicting temperatures will hit nearly 20C on Sunday, bringing warm weather to parts of the UK.

Parts of London, as well as Manchester, Cambridge and Norfolk are expected to reach highs of 19C.

But before that, areas of the country are due to endure gale force winds, with gusts of up to 75mph forecast across the Shetland Islands.

⚠️YELLOW Weather Warning Issued⚠️



Gusts of 65-75mph are expected across the Shetland Islands

Thursday 0600-1500



Latest info 👉https://t.co/4IzVzdA6pO



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/mWURQaSbWF — Met Office (@metoffice) April 1, 2020

Windy weather was forecast for Thursday in northern England, while parts of Scotland were due to experience heavy showers and snow on higher ground.

But things are set to improve this weekend, with the mercury rising to create a ‘mini heatwave’ for Brits in lockdown to look forward to.

Warm air spreads in from the southwest later this week, causing temperatures to rise perhaps as high as 20 Celsius (68 F) or so in a few spots by Sunday. However, it won't feel quite that warm in a strengthening southerly wind. pic.twitter.com/EenLLj5BpZ — Met Office (@metoffice) April 2, 2020

The Met Office’s outlook for Saturday to Monday is: “Mostly dry through the weekend with sunny spells. Becoming warm, but also windy.

“Outbreaks of rain moving east later Sunday and into Monday with sunshine and showers following.”

