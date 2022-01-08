Weather bomb blasts Atlantic Canada with heavy snow and blizzard conditions

After slamming the Maritimes through much of Friday, the snow from this latest winter storm will continue Thursday in Newfoundland, heaviest in the island's western reaches. Making matters worse will be the winds, ramping up to the 100 km/h range off the Newfoundland coast by the morning. Blizzard conditions are likely. What's left, below.

SATURDAY: STRONGEST WINDS RAMP UP IN NEWFOUNDLAND

The snow will have reached Newfoundland overnight, and will continue into Saturday, with western parts of the island in 15-30 cm range and the Avalon getting off comparatively lightly, with 5-15 cm. Across the gulf, Maritimers will have a chance to dig out.

One major feature of weather bomb systems are the powerful winds associated with, and many coastal areas, especially across Nova Scotia and the western and northern coasts of Newfoundland, will be waking up to wind gusts of 80-100+ km/h on Saturday.

A period of blizzard conditions is likely for the western and northern coasts of Newfoundland as the stiff winds and heavy snow significantly reduce visibility. Even in the Maritimes, where winds will be down from their peak, gusts will be stiff enough to potentially make for blowing snow.

Drivers are urged to consider postponing any non-essential travel during this event.

"Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays," warns Environment and Climate Change Canada.

BEYOND: THE COLDEST AIR OF THE SEASON MOVES IN

Northwesterly winds behind the snowstorm will allow frigid air to flood across the Maritimes to end the weekend. Temperatures on Saturday will plummet to the double-digits below zero, with overnight lows near -20°C possible in northern New Brunswick.

A major pattern flip across Canada will allow the frigid air to finally relent across Western Canada and begin shuffling toward the eastern half of the country. This will allow very cold air to filter into the eastern provinces, reaching Atlantic Canada next week.

Daytime highs could struggle to climb out of the minus-double-digits with dangerously cold wind chill values in many spots for several days next week. Active weather could accompany the colder air, leading to opportunities for additional snow across the region.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest on the approaching nor’easter.

