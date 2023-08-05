Weather alert: Strong storms could affect the heat in Miami. What the forecast says

Enjoy the cool-down in South Florida on Saturday because it won’t last for long.

“Cool-down,” of course, is a big exaggeration — but 90 degrees with little chance of a heat advisory is worth championing.

According to the National Weather Service in Miami, Saturday’s forecast calls for ample rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening that could drop one or two inches of rain over parts of Miami-Dade and Broward. Expect wind gusts, too.

That 70% rain chance and flooding possibility means the heat index of 100 to 104 is just under the threshold of an advisory.

A quiet morning will transition to a more convectively active afternoon and evening for South Florida as ample moisture and southeasterly flow will allow thunderstorms to develop. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/0Rx9koIhaJ — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 5, 2023

Sunday and through Friday next week keeps thunderstorms in the forecast, around 50% to 60%, but the “feels like” temperatures are predicted to rise between 105 and 110 in South Florida. If that happens, expect a resumption of heat advisories.

Where the heat advisories are

Here are the current heat index values across the #FLKeys. Take precautions if you plan to be outdoors, as a heat advisory remains in effect until 7 pm EDT. There is also a chance of showers & a slight chance of t’storms today.#keywest #keylargo #marathonflorida #FLwx pic.twitter.com/ZNdz9iEkDI — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) August 5, 2023

The Florida Keys is another story. The weather service in Key West has issued a heat advisory through 7 p.m. Saturday, with a “feels like” temperature of 108 and hotter expected.

Story continues

Marathon, once again, should be the hottest with a forecast index of 110. Big Pine Key is just under at 108. Upper Matecumbe and Ramrod Key are at 106. The “cool” spots are Key West at 103 and Ocean Reef at 100.

READ MORE: Why is Marathon the hottest spot in the Keys? Weather service has answers

Highs will rise to the mid- to upper-90s, with storm chances between 20% and 30% and inching up to 40% Tuesday, according to the weather service.

July was the hottest month in Marathon and Key West since records were kept more than 150 years ago in Key West, according to the weather service.

The average high in Key West was 87.7, beating the 87.5 set in August 2007.

The average high in Marathon was 89.5 beating the 88 set in June 2019.

This past July was not only the warmest July on record for both #KeyWest & #MarathonFL, it was also the warmest month on record for both sites. This is no small feat, especially for Key West, which has a period of record of over 150 years! #FloridaKeys #Climatetidbit #flwx pic.twitter.com/ueub4OdyGE — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) August 5, 2023