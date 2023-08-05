Weather alert: Strong storms could affect the heat in Miami. What the forecast says

Howard Cohen
·2 min read

Enjoy the cool-down in South Florida on Saturday because it won’t last for long.

“Cool-down,” of course, is a big exaggeration — but 90 degrees with little chance of a heat advisory is worth championing.

According to the National Weather Service in Miami, Saturday’s forecast calls for ample rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening that could drop one or two inches of rain over parts of Miami-Dade and Broward. Expect wind gusts, too.

That 70% rain chance and flooding possibility means the heat index of 100 to 104 is just under the threshold of an advisory.

Sunday and through Friday next week keeps thunderstorms in the forecast, around 50% to 60%, but the “feels like” temperatures are predicted to rise between 105 and 110 in South Florida. If that happens, expect a resumption of heat advisories.

Where the heat advisories are

The Florida Keys is another story. The weather service in Key West has issued a heat advisory through 7 p.m. Saturday, with a “feels like” temperature of 108 and hotter expected.

Marathon, once again, should be the hottest with a forecast index of 110. Big Pine Key is just under at 108. Upper Matecumbe and Ramrod Key are at 106. The “cool” spots are Key West at 103 and Ocean Reef at 100.

READ MORE: Why is Marathon the hottest spot in the Keys? Weather service has answers

Highs will rise to the mid- to upper-90s, with storm chances between 20% and 30% and inching up to 40% Tuesday, according to the weather service.

July was the hottest month in Marathon and Key West since records were kept more than 150 years ago in Key West, according to the weather service.

The average high in Key West was 87.7, beating the 87.5 set in August 2007.

The average high in Marathon was 89.5 beating the 88 set in June 2019.

Marathon, seen here from the water in June 2020, is a 13-mile city an hour drive from Key West and Key Largo, is consistently setting high temperature records, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Key West report.
Marathon, seen here from the water in June 2020, is a 13-mile city an hour drive from Key West and Key Largo, is consistently setting high temperature records, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Key West report.