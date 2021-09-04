Weather alert issued over possible tornado activity and flood advisory in South Florida

The National Weather Service in Miami warned that the Labor Day weekend would likely feature storms.

The meteorologists were correct in that forecast.

On Saturday afternoon, the weather Service in Miami issued a flood advisory for northern Miami-Dade County until 4:45 p.m.. But with threatening skies rumbling across much of South Florida other areas could also see flooding from a line of strong thunderstorms that have already dropped between 1 and 2 inches of rain.

Areas include: Miami, Miami Beach, Surfside, Miami Gardens, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Opa-locka, Miami Shores, North Bay Village, El Portal, Golden Glades, Pinewood, Little Haiti, Westview, West Little River, Bay Harbor Islands, Biscayne Park, Bal Harbour and Florida International University’s North Campus off Biscayne Boulevard.

The National Weather Service in Miami has Issued a Flood Advisory for Northern Miami-dade County in Southeastern Florida. https://t.co/r2YSVxlUmt #flwx pic.twitter.com/x8K0tOPw7R — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 4, 2021

In addition, meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm that could produce funnel clouds that had been near Miami Shores and Surfside before 3 p.m. and moving east at 5 mph.

In its special weather statement, which also includes marine warnings, the weather service said the potential tornadoes or waterspouts could include Miami, Miami Beach, Surfside, Aventura, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Sunny Isles Beach, Opa-locka, West Park, Miami Shores, North Bay Village, El Portal, Glade View, Westview, the Port of Miami, West Little River, Hollywood, Miramar and Hallandale.

Significant Weather Advisory: A Strong Thunderstorm Will Impact Portions Of East Central Palm Beach County Through 330 PM EDT. https://t.co/rxUbU81zd4 #flwx pic.twitter.com/9bdFddWE4Z — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 4, 2021