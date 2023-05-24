Weather alert: Flood watch issued from Miami to Palm Beach. What the forecast says

A flood watch was issued Wednesday along the coastal and metro areas of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties as a slow-moving storm could drop several inches of rain.

Flooding is possible from Homestead to Jupiter, with potential flash floods in vulnerable urban areas, the National Weather Service in Miami said Wednesday afternoon.

“A few locations could experience rainfall totals in excess of 3-4 inches today within a short period of time,” the weather service said in an email. “This may lead to localized flooding, while an isolated instance of flash flooding cannot be ruled out.”

Flood Watch Now In Effect Through 10pm This Evening:

- Coastal and Metro Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach County

- Slow moving storms could drop several inches of rainfall

- Localized flooding possible with a secondary potential of Flash Flooding in vulnerable urban areas pic.twitter.com/pi8daC4XWI — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 24, 2023

The flood watch is in effect until 10 p.m. A flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. It doesn’t mean flooding will occur, but it’s possible.

On Tuesday night, as Miami Heat fans exited the arena after the Celtics game, they found flooded streets around downtown Miami after heavy rain dropped in the area.

“Be cautious and do not drive or walk through flooded areas,” said Miami-Dade County Emergency Management on Twitter. “Check for forecast updates and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.”

.@NWSMiami has issued a Flood Watch for parts of #SouthFlorida, including Coastal & Metro Miami-Dade through 10PM. Be cautious & DO NOT drive or walk through flooded areas. Check for forecast updates & be prepared to take action should flooding develop. #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/lhCSKI9Ovt — Miami-Dade County EM (@MiamiDadeEM) May 24, 2023

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.