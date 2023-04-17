Weather alert: Flights grounded at Fort Lauderdale airport by strong storms in the area

Storms returned to Broward County on Monday afternoon, once again stopping flights at the Fort Lauderdale airport.

As of 1:45 p.m., flights out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were “temporarily halted” until conditions improve. Lightning was reported in the area.

The airport also urged drivers avoid the East Perimeter Road entrance due to rising floodwaters.

Last week, the airport was closed from Wednesday to Friday due to unprecedented flooding that ravaged South Florida.

