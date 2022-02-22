Weather advisory in place for portions of Boise area; police caution drivers

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of the Treasure Valley — particularly Caldwell and Nampa.

The weather advisory, which is in place until 11 a.m. Tuesday, could bring up to 2 inches of snow, according to a news release from the department.

Along with the advisory, which spans into Oregon, it is expected to be “very cold” through Thursday, according to the release.

We have added portions of the Lower Treasure Valley to the Winter Weather Advisory due to a band of snow that has formed. The band is mainly near and south of Nampa and Caldwell. The band is expected to move south and west of there and then dissipate by 11 AM MST. #idwx #orwx — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) February 22, 2022

“Roads are very slick in this band of snow, slow down and be careful if driving this morning!” according to a Tweet from the weather service.

Nampa and Meridian police have cautioned drivers to slow down as snow accumulates, according to their social media pages.

Additionally, Nampa police posted on Twitter they were responding to a lot of crashes Tuesday morning.

On Monday, the I-84 westbound lane in eastern Oregon was closed for more than 15 hours, after roughly 98 vehicles crashes were reported along a one-mile stretch of the freeway, according to a news release from Oregon State Police. The largest crash involved between 15 to 20 cars and trucks. It was not clear how many people were injured.