Weary but undaunted: Black women made the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris inauguration happen

As the sun shined against a gentle snowfall, I felt reassured by the tradition of dignitaries descending the U.S. Capitol steps. I watched the inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President Kamala D. Harris with mixed emotions. As a Black woman, watching my sorority sister and fellow historically black college and university (HBCU) sister make history was a joyful moment. As an American who has family members among the 400,000 lost to COVID-19, I also felt wounded.

Biden’s heartfelt address celebrated the triumph of democracy. His promise that justice for all would be deferred no longer was healing. His reminder that we will get through our challenges together was comforting. His words were presidential precisely because they were genuine. Reasonable and honest words are a refreshing change from divisive propaganda. Words are powerful and the first step toward healing. Singing and poetry are powerful, too. When Amanda Gorman spoke and Garth Brooks invited all of us to unite and sing "Amazing Grace," I felt overcome.

We are a weary and a divided nation — racially, politically, economically and ideologically. Some of us are weary from the past 78 days since the November election, while others are weary from the last four years. Given our immense challenges, no words alone can unite the country or erase the pain we have experienced. Biden acknowledged that the forces that divide us are not new. Unity, the president said, is not a fairytale, but takes hard work from all of us. It is the most elusive thing of democracy. He promised to fight as hard for those who did not support him as those who did. Biden’s track record of keeping promises gives him credibility.

'Never ask permission to lead'

During Biden’s run for president, he promised he would choose a woman as his running mate. Naming Harris as vice president represents a promise fulfilled.

Not only has an important glass ceiling shattered — it was shattered by a woman who is Black, of Asian descent, and graduated from the HBCU of Howard University. Many people feel connected to Harris personally.

Harris’ achievement is particularly meaningful to young girls. I once took my young daughter with me to meet Harris. I was so touched watching her bend to my daughter’s level and speak to her directly. I asked my daughter what Harris said and she replied, “Never ask permission to lead, you just lead.” Those words will be cherished always.

Harris means so much to so many different people. During her nomination acceptance speech, she recognized her HBCU and Divine Nine family as well as her Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority sisters. The inclusion of HBCU marching bands during the inaugural celebrations was just some of the many ways the Black community was acknowledged. It was the feeling of connection that led to the great collaboration among the Divine Nine and HBCU graduates to not only turn out for the presidential election, but also for the crucial senatorial races in Georgia. With this win, Harris wields the power to cast the deciding vote in the event of a tie in the U.S. Senate.

Black Greek mobilization

Neither the outcome of the race for the presidency or the Senate races in Georgia came easy but resulted from grassroots efforts from a number of organizations led by Black women, including HBCU graduate Stacey Abrams. As another HBCU graduate, political anchor Tiffany Cross, has noted, Black voters faced “an unholy trinity” of voter suppression, foreign election interference and COVID-19 but still managed to show up, including about 90% of Black women voting for Biden and Harris.

In addition to voting, the community invested finances, volunteer hours and organizing efforts toward ensuring a Biden-Harris victory. The Black community worked alongside South Asians, Latinos, traditional Democrats, progressives, frustrated Republicans and independents and countless others to bring this day into existence. An African proverb reminds us, “When spider webs unite they can tie up a lion.”

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

The inauguration of Biden and Harris is a sweet victory that represents change and a new day. There is a shadow, as we remember Jan. 6, and hold our breaths in fear of more violence. But though the day is tinged with bitterness, we recognize with gratitude the coalition building, volunteering, donating and prayers that got us here. The false narrative that the election was stolen has been laid bare.

The hope I feel today is not a naive hope but a defiant one. Americans should follow the lead of Black women and remain undaunted. As I sit in my living room wearing my pink dress, chucks and pearls, and drying my tears of joy and relief, I am trusting that Harris feels the hopes of the many Americans who feel connected to her and are applauding her. And as a Black woman, I am filled with a personal sense of pride — not only because of who Kamala Harris is, but because of who we are, collectively. We did it.

Njeri Mathis Rutledge, a member of USA TODAY's Board of Contributors, is a professor of law at South Texas College of Law Houston and a former prosecuting attorney. She graduated from Spelman College and Harvard Law School. Follow her on Twitter: @NjeriRutledge

