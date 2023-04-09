Eddie Howe after Newcastle's win at Brentford - Weary Newcastle need adrenaline boost - and more signings - to cope with success - AP/Alastair Grant

There was just a hint of a smile at first as Eddie Howe was asked a question about his two strikers, Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak. By the time he had finished answering, the smile had spread across his face.



“The thinking behind getting Alex and Callum together was pretty obvious really – I just think we needed more of a focal point in the game," Howe said after the 2-1 win at Brentford.



“We needed the ability to run in behind because, for whatever reason, that wasn’t happening in the first half… I have to say, I thought they linked so well. They really combined together and gave us a totally different look. See, I told you they could play together…”



It was a smile of five successive victories, which have returned Newcastle United to the centre of the Champions League qualification argument. It was the smile of a manager who had seen his team come through adversity, from a goal down and two penalties conceded in a first half they had been outplayed in, to beat Brentford. It was a smile of immense satisfaction, but also one of intense relief.



In beating Brentford, Newcastle had passed one of their toughest tests of the season. They could have easily lost the game in the first half, such was Brentford’s domination, but Howe knew it was a performance that also raised concerns moving forward.



Newcastle’s style of play is all action, high energy and a high press. His team outworks you, out runs you and normally overpowers you in the end. It does not take a backward step. They are physical and confrontational. They get in the face of the opposition, push them back and eventually overwhelm them as an offensive force.



But it is not easy to maintain this level of intensity several times a week. Newcastle had been asked to play three games in six days and they looked exhausted. The fatigue was felt both mentally and physically. They were only able to impose themselves on Brentford for a 20 to 25 minute spell in the second half when Wilson and Isak ran amok up front, ably assisted by another substitute Anthony Gordon and their midfield Brazilian duo Joelinton and Bruno Guimarares.

Alexander Isak celebrates scoring at Brentford - Weary Newcastle need adrenaline boost - and more signings - to cope with success - Getty Images/Richard Callis

It is not a schedule they have had to worry about very often this season, but they will have to do it regularly if they are - as now seems certain - playing in Europe next term. Regardless of whether it is in the Champions League, the Europa League or the Conference League, the extra games will drain them.



The last time Newcastle played in Europe, back in 2013 after finishing fifth under Alan Pardew, they were almost relegated the following season after losing to Benfica in the quarter final of the Europa League.



Look at West Ham this season, just the latest Premier League club to find domestic form suffers when a European adventure is embarked on.



While Newcastle must enjoy the present and savour this special team and manager, they must also be realistic about what the future holds. The people running the club must listen to Howe in the summer because they have a lot of work to do to strengthen the squad, adding depth and competition for places in every department.



And they must do it while staying within Financial Fair Play rules, because the Premier League will be watching them like a hawk given the recent charges made against Everton and Manchester City.



At the moment, the only area of the pitch that Newcastle can rotate is in attack. They can even have their two main strikers on the pitch at the same time to turn games around as they did against Brentford.

But their problems were in defence and midfield. Fabian Schar and Sven Botman both struggled badly, poor decision making betraying their tiredness. Dan Burn looked even more one paced at full back. In midfield, Joe Willock was a pale shadow of his usual self and even Joelinton and Bruno looked heavy legged.



Howe is relying on the same core group of players game after game and he will not be able to do that next season. It will be impossible to play the style of football that has made them such a formidable opponent if he does not add at least five players to the squad in the summer to upgrade in key positions.



Newcastle came through at Brentford with a win and they will be able to refresh and recharge before going again with a trip to fast improving Aston Villa next weekend.



But with success comes concerns. There will be more games, more challenges, more travel next season. Howe needs a bigger and better squad to ensure this is not the peak of their achievements; to maintain forward momentum.



He needs help from above, but it remains to be seen just how much money he will be able to spend in the summer. Replicating what the team has done this season will be even harder than delivering it in the first place.