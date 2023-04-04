‘Are you wearing that sweater in an ethical cain vinnel way?’ TikTok sound explained

What started as an innocent question has turned into a viral sound that people on TikTok can’t seem to get enough of.

According to Know Your Meme, it all started when @strawb3rryfields4ever commented on another user’s post about her camo hoodie. The other TikToker answered the question in a response video but appears to have accidentally mispronounced part of it in a way that has kept TikTokers laughing for weeks.

“Are you wearing that sweater in an Ethical Cain Vinnel way or in a republican way?” the TikToker read aloud.

“Um, I’m wearing it in a ‘I look so cute way,'” she answered.

@strawb3rryfields4ever reposted the TikToker’s response, writing in the video text: “Help this girl on TikTok answered my question about her camo hoodie. Ethical Cain is sending me.”

It appears that @strawb3rryfields4ever was referring to Ethel Cain, the trans singer-songwriter known for her ethereal style of alternative music and semi-autobiographical debut album, Preacher’s Daughter.

But while reading the comment aloud, the unnamed TikToker must have misread “Ethel” as “Ethical” and presumably also mispronounced “vinyl” as “vinnel.”

“SCREAMING,” one TikToker responded to the clip.

“LORD HELP ME THIS IS SO FUNNY,” said another.

“This is iconic,” someone else declared.

Others couldn’t help but applaud the other TikToker’s response.

The initial video has over 4.3 million views and inspired other TikToks from people who’ve used the sound over their videos.

