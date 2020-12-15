Wearing face masks outdoors could prevent COVID spreading in busy shopping streets, say scientists

There have been calls to make face masks compulsory in busy London shopping streets. (AP Photo)

Scientists have claimed that wearing face masks in busy shopping streets could help halt the spread of coronavirus, it has been reported.

Two experts from the University of Oxford told The Times that making masks outdoors mandatory in London’s shopping streets could have a positive impact on the rate of COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, London mayor Sadiq Khan wrote to the government asking face masks in public places to be made mandatory in the capital, after thousands of people flocked to busy shopping areas such as Regent Street at the weekend.

Hours later, health secretary Matt Hancock announced that London would be placed in England’s highest level of restrictions, Tier 3, from Wednesday, following a spike in coronavirus cases.

How weekly coronavirus cases have increased in London. (PA)

Thousands of people flocked to Regent Street in London for Christmas shopping at the weekend. (AP Photo)

In England, according to the government, people must wear a face mask on public transport, in taxis, shops and supermarkets, estate agents, theatres, hairdressers, churches and other indoor settings, but not outdoors.

However, the images of packed shopping streets ahead of Christmas has led to some scientists suggesting masks in public places should be required.

Trish Greenhalgh, professor of primary care health sciences at the University of Oxford, told The Times: “In addition to ‘shared air’ (mostly an indoor risk), there’s also the problem of being caught in the direct jet of an exhaled gas cloud when someone coughs, speaks, sneezes or just breathes out.

“If you’re close enough to feel their warm breath on you or smell their halitosis you probably need a mask even outdoors.”

Melinda Mills, professor of sociology at the University of Oxford, told the newspaper: “When we looked at the data in June, there were 71 countries who required everyone in public to be masked.

“It was a minority of countries that chose specific complicated policies. It’s aerosol, it’s transmitted in air, this is good to do.”

In October, a behaviour changes tracker run by YouGov revealed the European countries where people wear face masks the most.

Spain topped the chart with 89% of people there wearing masks in public, followed by Italy on 88%, France on 77% and the UK on 76%.

Italy made face masks in public mandatory at the beginning of October, while they are also compulsory in outdoor settings in parts of France and Spain.

On Monday, Khan said: “Face coverings should also be made mandatory in busy outdoor public spaces, given the numbers on our high streets in the run-up to Christmas.”

Two months ago, the British Medical Association (BMA) called for face masks to be made compulsory while outside.

BMA chair of council, Dr Chaand Nagpaul, said: “We have drawn on a range of expertise from within the BMA to publish a set of recommendations which we feel, if introduced very quickly, could have a positive effect.

“We are having to swallow a very bitter pill of the infection continuing to spread at a perilous rate. Stronger measures brought in now could be a far sweeter pill in the long run for far more people.”

The call was backed by Professor Calum Semple, an expert in outbreak medicine at the University of Liverpool and a member of the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).

He said: “In reality, if you’re outside walking your dog on your own and you're many metres away from other people then wearing a mask is making no difference.

“But if you’re in a city centre shopping precinct, or you’re queueing outside the shops then yes, you should be wearing a mask.”

