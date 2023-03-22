Wearable Devices Announces 2022 Financial Results

Wearable Devices Ltd.

YOKNE’AM ILLIT, Israel, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) (“Wearable Devices” or the “Company”), a growth company developing a wrist-worn neural interface technology for B2B and B2C customers, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.



The Company continued its investment in research and development, production and business development activities and together with the expenses incurred from the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”) in the U.S. in September of 2022, net loss increased to $(6,496,000), or $(0.53) per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022, as compared to a net loss of $(2,614,000), or $(0.27) per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Cash balance at December 31, 2022 was $10.4 million, compared to $1.3 million at December 31, 2021.

Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Wearable Devices, commented, “We are at an exciting point in the growth of our company and are working tirelessly to bring to market revolutionary solutions that enable the user’s hand to become a universal input device for touchless interaction with technology. The increased net loss is a result of careful, strategic investments in our growth, primarily in research and development to refine and optimize our technology, with capital that we expect will drive substantial shareholder returns in the future. AI and the Metaverse continue to grow rapidly in popularity, with some of the largest and most recognizable technology companies in the world pivoting their strategies to pursue these markets. This represents a tremendous market opportunity, and we believe that our technology is ideally suited to integrate seamlessly into both platforms.”

“On the B2B side of our business, the Mudra Inspire continues to see encouraging early traction. More than 100 companies have purchased the Mudra Inspire development kit across industries that include consumer electronics manufacturers, consumer electronics brands, electronic components manufacturers, IT services and software development companies, industrial companies, and utility providers, demonstrating the breadth of our addressable market for the Mudra platform. We anticipate this interest in our B2B product to grow as more and more companies recognize the value that our Mudra Inspire product can add to their business operations.”

“Our B2C product, the Mudra Band, is an award-winning aftermarket band for the Apple Watch that allows for touchless control of multiple Apple products. We’re seeing considerable interest in the Mudra Band demonstrated by robust preorder activity, and we recently announced an advanced AI-based neural input feature, Mudra Air-Touch, that allows users to toggle and switch between connected Apple devices. In a world where technology is becoming more prevalent in our lives each day, a smooth handoff and transition from controlling one device to another is crucial for a seamless, efficient, and immersive user experience.”

Mr. Dahan concluded, “Overall, we are encouraged by the progress that we’ve made in 2022, and we believe that 2023 is positioned to be a transformative year for Wearable Devices as we continue to showcase the breadth and depth of our technology and work to bring our innovative products to market.”

Subsequent to the year end, the Company has achieved two important milestones:

Entered a strategic partnership with a Fortune 500 communications equipment company in order to facilitate an embedded integration of the Mudra neural input technology into the partner’s chipset; and

Received a grant approval from the Israel Innovation Authority in the amount of $900,000 (NIS 3.1 million) to finance further development of the Company’s manufacturing process of its flagship wearable neural interface, the Mudra Band.

In September 2022, the Company closed its IPO of 3,750,000 units. Each unit was offered at a public offering price of $4.25 and consisted of one ordinary share and two warrants to purchase one ordinary share each. In addition, the underwriter for the IPO partially exercised its over-allotment option with respect to 1,125,000 warrants to purchase 1,125,000 ordinary shares. The gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $16 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars (in thousands) December 31 2022 2021 Assets CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 10,373 1,274 Trade receivables - 8 Governmental grant receivable 54 62 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 543 47 Inventories 6 11 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 10,976 1,402 Right-of-use assets 180 - Property and equipment, net 68 43 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 248 43 TOTAL ASSETS 11,224 1,445





Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable 156 72 Advance payments 353 273 Deferred revenues 12 24 Accrued payroll and other employment related accruals 416 222 Accrued expenses 145 47 Lease liabilities 68 — TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,150 638 Lease liabilities 94 — TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,244 638 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Ordinary shares, NIS 0.01 par value: Authorized 50,000,000 as of December 31, 2022 and 20,000,000 as of December 31, 2021; Issued and outstanding 15,049,720 shares as of December 31, 2022 and 11,136,850 shares as of December 31, 2021. 43 31 Additional paid-in capital 23,346 7,689 Accumulated losses (13,409 ) (6,913 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 9,980 807 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 11,224 1,445









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Year ended December 31 2022 2021 2020 U.S. dollars

in thousands

(except per share amounts) Revenues 45 142 57 Expenses: Cost of materials (10 ) (10 ) (9 ) Research and development, net (Note 4a) (2,271 ) (1,411 ) (743 ) Sales and marketing expenses, net (Note 4b) (1,370 ) (665 ) (287 ) General and administrative expenses (1,948 ) (628 ) (174 ) Initial public offering expenses (904 ) (97 ) — OPERATING LOSS (6,458 ) (2,669 ) (1,156 ) FINANCING INCOME (EXPENSES), net (38 ) 55 (102 ) COMPREHENSIVE AND NET LOSS (6,496 ) (2,614 ) (1,258 ) Net loss per ordinary shares, basic and diluted (0.53 ) (0.27 ) (0.19 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding basic and diluted 12,277,224 9,709,590 6,459,910









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars (in thousands) Year ended December 31 2022 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss (6,496 ) (2,614 ) (1,258 ) Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation 23 11 7 Accrued interest on convertible securities - 20 56 Share based compensation expenses 790 299 67 Changes in operating assets and liabilities items: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 8 (8 ) - Decrease (increase) in inventories 5 9 (12 ) Decrease (increase) in governmental grants receivables 8 (11 ) (51 ) Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses (496 ) (30 ) (11 ) Increase in advance payments 79 63 210 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues (12 ) 9 4 Increase (decrease) in accounts payables 84 40 (41 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued payroll and other employment related accruals 194 119 (72 ) Increase (decrease) in advance payments on governmental grant - (42 ) 42 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses 99 32 (30 ) Net cash used in operating activities (5,714 ) (2,103 ) (1,089 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (48 ) (36 ) (16 ) Prepayments of leasing (18 ) - - Net cash used in investing activities (66 ) (36 ) (16 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of units of ordinary shares and warrants in connection with the initial public offering, net of issuance expenses 14,319 - - Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares and warrants, net of issuance cost - 2,925 - Proceeds from issuance of SAFEs 500 - - Refund to SAFE investors (100 ) - - Proceeds from credit line 800 - - Repayment of credit line (800 ) - - Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares as a result of exercise of warrants 160 - - Exercise of options - 1 - Payment on behalf of issued shares - 12 - Net cash provided by financing activities 14,879 2,938 - Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 9,099 799 (1,105 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of year 1,274 475 1,580 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of year 10,373 1,274 475 Supplemental Disclosure: Interest on credit line 40 - - Conversion of SAFE to equity 400 - - Right-of use asset recognized against lease liability 229 - -







