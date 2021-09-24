Major players in the wearable blood pressure monitors market are Blipcare, GE Healthcare, ForaCare Suisse, Omron, Xiaomi, Philips, Medaval, Qardio, and Smiths Group. The global wearable blood pressure monitors market is expected grow from $0.

New York, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151693/?utm_source=GNW

86 billion in 2020 to $1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.8 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 16%.



The wearable blood pressure monitors market consists of the sale of wearable blood pressure monitors and related services.The market comprises of revenue generated by business enterprises that manufacture, develop and sell wearable blood pressure monitors.



Wearable blood pressure monitors are devices that continuously monitor blood pressure even during activities like exercises, sleep, etc. using technology that is connected to the person’s body. The data is stored and analyzed through an app.



The wearable blood pressure monitors market covered in this report is segmented by product into wrist blood pressure monitor, upper arm blood pressure monitor, finger blood pressure monitor. It is also segmented by technology into Wi-Fi based, Bluetooth-based.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



With the increasing use of wearable technologies for healthcare services, the need for evaluating the accuracy and the precision of these health trackers has increased in recent years.Studies showed that the wearable technologies lack accuracy and precision which is likely to impact the market growth.



There are growing concerns regarding the accuracy of wearables.Accuracy is very much important for some health conditions.



Hypertension patients use wearable blood pressure monitors as their medications and treatment plans are based on the blood pressure readings.Any wrong reading could be lethal.



A study published by the journal Nature in February 2020, investigating sources of inaccuracy in wearable optical heart rate sensors, showed differences in heart rate on lighter skin and darker skin. Differences in readings among different wearable devices, and during rest and active conditions were also noted. Therefore, lack of precision is expected to hinder the growth of the wearable blood pressure monitors market.



In April 16, Medopad, a digital health company that was renamed to Huma, has acquired two artificial intelligence (AI) and wearable technology businesses in the UK, BioBeats and Tarilian Laser Technologies (TLT).The acquisition is to expand Huma’s digital biomarker expertise, enabling it to incorporate mental and cardiovascular health data through its platform.



Tarilian Laser Technologies is a United Kingdom-based digital health start-up manufacturing and developing wearable blood pressure monitors.



Increased demand for patient monitoring devices is expected to drive the wearable blood pressure monitors market.The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with rise in surgeries that need continuous monitoring have mainly increased the demand for patient monitoring devices.



Additionally, due to the growing awareness of healthy lifestyle and fitness, individuals are interested in continuous monitoring of their health as it acts as a preventive measure, while improving the health condition.The National Wearable Survey report iby Valencell, a wearable technology company, states that two–third of customers owned a wearable device as they believe that it causes a positive impact on their health.



Nearly 55% of the respondents are interested in monitoring their blood pressure with the help of wearable technologies.. Therefore, increased demand for monitoring devices is expected to drive the wearable blood pressure market.



Most of the wearable blood pressure monitoring technologies are under either experimental or research and development stage.Companies and researchers are studying different wearable technologies that monitor the blood pressure.



For instance, video from a smartphone is used to detect blood pressure by the variation in facial blood vessels.Valencell, a health-tech company, is working on an ear bud sensor for detecting the blood pressure using photoplethysmography.



Also, Akttia bracelet, a cuff-less technology that uses an optical sensor for monitoring blood pressure is under validation. Therefore, more R&D in this field is expected to provide growth opportunities for wearable blood pressure market.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151693/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



