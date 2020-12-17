This wearable blanket is an Amazon favorite, and now we know why

wearable blanket

There are some wardrobe investments you may not think you need. Once you have it, you question how you were ever living before.

While you might have never thought of a wearable blanket you can lounge in all day; we’re fairly confident you’ll want this Amazon top-choice sweatshirt that has shoppers excited.

An oversized hoodie blanket that comes in 12 colors, this wearable blanket is perfect for everything from lounging at home to hanging out with friends and days you’re not hopping on Zoom calls.

Of course, one might question things like the comfortability and length. Thankfully, the plush hood keeps your head warm, and the machine-washable blanket is long enough for even the tallest of wearers.

Oh, and this cozy body blanket has pockets, making everything from hiding things to ensuring you have the remote a breeze.

“Bought this as one of the gifts for my wife’s birthday. She was extremely happy,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Soft, warm and longer than the snuggy. I also bought one for my daughter. Great item and a fair price. No complaints!”

Another reviewer pointed out that it’s “probably the warmest coziest wearable object known to man.”

So why be cold in your house when you can snuggle up in a jacket that essentially is a warm bear hugging you?

