What to Wear to a Wedding Rehearsal Dinner as a Guest

Bachelor and bachelorette parties aren’t the only events friends, family, and bridal party members will attend pre-nuptials. Some families host engagement parties, the bride is traditionally thrown a bridal shower, and, then of course, there's often a rehearsal dinner to get the party started before the almost-newlyweds say “I do.” Each festivity has a dress code for attendees to adhere to, but policy guidelines can be vague, especially regarding what to wear to a rehearsal dinner as a guest.

Similar to how wedding guests can sometimes determine the appropriate wedding guest outfits by studying the invitation, VIPs invited to the rehearsal dinner can use these context clues to figure out what to wear for the occasion. Generally, you can gauge what to wear based on the restaurant or venue’s dress code; look it up online or browse the location’s social tags to see what other diners have worn there. You’ll also want to consider the time of day, as afternoon rehearsals tend to be less formal than nighttime celebrations.

Of course, there’s more to consider beyond a restaurant’s dress code and style when figuring out what to wear to a rehearsal dinner. There is also proper rehearsal dinner etiquette that guests should consider when brainstorming outfit ideas as well. Before you get (understandably) overwhelmed, though, keep reading.

Etiquette for Dressing for a Rehearsal Dinner

We asked the experts to break down the most acceptable rehearsal dinner outfits for both men and women, and the intel they provided is top-notch.







Meet Our Expert

Katie Brownstein is the resident wedding expert of digital wedding planning platform Joy.

Christina Stein is a personal stylist and style therapist.

Neillie Butler is the owner and president of sought-after event planning, production, and design firm Mariée Ami.







Rule #1: Remember, the event isn't about you.

Katie Brownstein says the number-one rule when weighing the pros and cons of all of your potential rehearsal dinner outfits is to steer clear of any ensemble that could potentially upstage the bride. “At any wedding-related event, no guests should upstage the bride, and that certainly applies to the rehearsal dinner,” Brownstein tells InStyle, adding it’s best to “consider colors that correlate to the wedding theme, but never wear white.”

Rule #2: It’s better to overdress than underdress.

Even though “weddings in general have become a little bit more relaxed in vibe and experience,” Christina Stein stresses that, unless otherwise specified, it is better to be overdressed than underdressed. Brownstein concurs, noting overly casual attire “takes away from the elegance of the event.”

Rule #3: Modest is more.

Neillie Butler has also noticed a shift in rehearsal dinner attire over the last few years. “Today, guests aren’t afraid to make a statement, fusing sophistication and personal style to pull together a unique wedding weekend wardrobe,” she tells InStyle. Still, Butler remains firm in that “etiquette remains paramount” and that anyone looking to make a statement should still “maintain an air of refinement” through modest neck and hemlines.

“These details can be accompanied by a tasteful cutout or strategic pops of sheer for added flair, but steer clear of anything overbearing that may distract from the couple you’re celebrating," says Butler, adding that, "Even in our maximalism era, subtlety is key.”

Taking rehearsal dinner dressing etiquette, as well as the venue’s dress code, into consideration, you can pick out an ensemble that meets the criteria and feel confident knowing it’s appropriate for the occasion. If you’re still drawing a blank, however, Stein, Butler, and Brownstein shared their best outfit ideas below.

Rehearsal Dinner Outfits for Women

A Sleek Two-Piece Suit

For something classic and classy, Butler recommends a tailored suit with a twist. Instead of reaching for black, stick with the theme and pick a color to match the bride and groom’s vision, and dress the outfit up or down with your choice of footwear and jewelry.

A Midi Dress or Evening Gown

There are a few rehearsal dinner outfit options Brownstein reaches for, depending on the type of occasion. If the dress code is classic elegance, a midi dress “in a soft pastel color or a classic black” with a fun heel and delicate jewelry is her top pick. For a black-tie affair, Brownstein tells InStyle “an evening gown, elegant suit, or formal cocktail dress” with “sleek heels, delicate jewelry, and a clutch” is the way to go.

A Classic Cocktail Dress

As far as Stein is concerned, cocktail dresses are fail-safe. However, if the rehearsal dinner is taking place outdoors, the stylist warns paying attention to fabrics is key. For example, if it’s a summer soirée and you need something cooler, “opt for a cotton-linen blend,” Stein advises. “Something flowy that won't stick to your body.”









Tips

As for colorways, today’s trending colors tend to be brighter, so she recommends pink or yellow to switch things up.







Rehearsal Dinner Outfits for Men

A Tailored Suit

Butler’s number-one choice for a rehearsal dinner outfit for men is a well fitted, tailored suit, and she goes on to note that the fabric and color choice of the ensemble is what will ultimately set the tone. Butler encourages gentlemen to “think beyond the conventional black and navy — deep jewel tones or muted neutral shades lend an air of sophistication and style.” To add another formal element, consider intentional accessories. Pieces like “cufflinks, jewelry, and pocket squares,” Butler says, can “elevate the ensemble.”

A Take on the Traditional Tuxedo

If the rehearsal dinner is a black-tie event, Brownstein suggests opting for a tuxedo jacket and pants in either black or midnight blue, with a wingtip collared white dress shirt underneath. Details are what will make your look stand out from the rest, so Brownstein recommends adding either a black satin or silk bow tie, a cummerbund or vest to cover the waistband of the trousers and formal shoes like patent leather dress shoes. "Finish off with various accessories like a pocket square and cufflinks," recommends the expert.

A Simple Dress Shirt and Dress Pants

The most casual you get while still looking appropriate for the occasion is a classic white button-up shirt and navy chinos. “They’re my fail-safe for men — whether they’re a guest or the groom,” Stein tells InStyle. “Finish it off with matching light brown accessories, like shoes and a belt, and you'll look fresh.”



