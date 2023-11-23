What to Wear When Visiting New York City

Getty Images

New York, the hub of style and culture, is known for its trendy fashion looks. If you're planning on visiting, that can feel intimidating. But don't worry, there’s no one way to “dress like a New Yorker." It’s all about taking your aesthetic and forming a look that combines self-expression with surprise. New York style could mean pairing Gap denim with a Gucci bag, or it could mean dressing head-to-toe in the brightest-colored outfit imaginable. The city's street style is a category all on its own, with entire Instagram accounts devoted to capturing the most inventive looks.



So, if you’re hoping to blend in by standing out—which is how lots of stylish people in New York dress—there are lots of ways to do it that blend comfort with fashion. Not to mention, it's a distinctly walkable city, which means dressing for a variety of situations and temperatures, with comfortable footwear that won’t pinch your feet. You don't necessarily need to dress up in New York, particularly if you're spending the day walking and sightseeing, but it's totally achievable to have an eye-catching look without sacrificing comfort.

Keep scrolling for outfits you can wear in New York any day of the week.

Try Tartan

Tartan, which is a major fall trend, is getting a nice upgrade in more tailored pieces. If warmer plaid pants like these feel a bit casual, opt for contrast with a more fitted top. Don't ever skip the flat shoes when walking around the city, but fashion sneakers (or even flat loafers) make the look seem thoughtful and put-together.

Go for the Tie

Don't be afraid to try this trend and pair your best button-up with a thin black tie, especially if you're headed to an event or upscale dinner. If tailored pants feel too formal, give a maxi skirt a go. You can opt for some feminine touches (like these patent heels) for balance.

Give It Some Red

Expect to see a ton of red in the upcoming seasons. If you want to live the strawberry girl life, it's all about going bold. If it feels like a lot, go with neutral colors in the accessories and outerwear. Something feminine and chic pairs nicely with heavier accessories, like this lug boot, for a perfect study in contrast.

Opt for Khakis

Wide-leg pants, the successor to skinny jeans, aren't going anywhere anytime soon. If you feel like your look needs some extra oomph, wide khakis give a casual workwear vibe. They can easily skew more formal with a button-up or more relaxed with an oversized denim shirt or shacket.

Do Sweat the Details

If you're not one to lean in 100% with a bright color, there are tons of ways to bring red (or other bright hues) into your wardrobe. Part of a cohesive look is in the details, as with a splash of red on the nails and toenails that match with red lipstick. It's the perfect way to elevate an otherwise basic outfit.

Shorts All Day

If you're visiting during transitional weather, shorts can help you feel cooler while still feeling stylish—especially if you're normally a skirt person. A long-sleeve on top can help if the weather's getting a bit brisk, and a high heel in a matching color elevates it from sporty to chic.

Bring Lots of Denim

Trust us, the Canadian tuxedo does not have to look silly. The trick is to wear slightly different but complementary colors and textures, giving it a tonal, head-to-toe cohesion. As seen here, a relaxed fit throughout makes the whole thing feel more like a jumpsuit, with a tiny but fabulous bag to round it out.

Go Monochrome

Going all out with a single color can absolutely shout "fashion," but instead of the cliche all-black New York look, why not try something in another neutral like olive or brown? Changing up the texture and material brings tension to the look, and picking a skirt that goes over knee-length boots helps draw the eye all the way down.

Pick Lime

Known in fashion circles as "olive oil green," this light, creamy green shade is another trendy color that also happens to be a perfect pop of color on a neutral outfit. The green should be the standout, so pair it with white pants or light denim to match the lightness without detracting from its vibrancy.

Get Fuzzy

When the weather dips below 50, a snuggly sweater is always a good choice. Plus, fuzzy teddy bear vibes are on trend (how convenient!). To look more "cozy" and less "teddy bear," go with a more classic shape and pattern. The pop of color can be in the accessories, like these complementary red shoes.

Bring The Bag

If you've got an upscale bag that you're just dying to use, this is that moment. What's great about a standout piece is that it'll work in different contexts, meaning a single bag can work for shopping, dinner, meetings, and everything in between. Give the bag its moment to shine by keeping everything else streamlined.

Go Out in PJs

The "pajama chic" look has been around for more than a moment, but it's still a surprising choice (and therefore perfect for New York) when paired with more tailored pieces. If going with a matching set feels like too much, opt for just a top or bottom. Here, the PJ bottoms work in place of denim or linen pants.

Wear Your Loudest Coat

When in doubt, break out that gorgeous patterned jacket hanging out in the back of your closet. A standout coat can elevate every outfit in addition to working as a transitional weather must-have. Here, it's a head-to-toe look, but it would work just as easily over all black, all white, or even denim.

Be Daring

If you're into tops that show a bit of skin, this is the perfect time to break them out for evening wear. You'll be in good company: a sliver of skin is still totally streetwear-appropriate. Showing a little skin isn't just fun and surprising: lower V-necks and scoop necks are also popular at the moment.

Color Block It

Okay, so maybe you don't have a pair of jeans with one tartan leg, but still. If you have a dress of two colors, or a shirt with a striking graphic design, this is the perfect time to bring it out. Everything else in this outfit feels classic and timeless, so the pop of color is truly that: a pop that feels surprising and counterintuitive.

Layer Up

Besides the obvious practical benefits of layering when the weather's going to shift throughout the day, layers give texture and dimensionality to a look. Here, a cardigan serves as the base layer to a long trench coat—a New York staple—and the white puffy slip-ons are walkable but still elevated from your basic sneaker.

