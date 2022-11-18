Wear turtlenecks to cut energy bills - Tokyo governor

Turtleneck

The governor of Tokyo has urged city residents to wear turtleneck jumpers this winter to reduce energy consumption.

Yuriko Koike said turtlenecks can be a tool to help reduce soaring energy bills.

Workers at city hall will be told to set an example by adopting the jumper.

The Japanese capital has been setting guidance for how to reduce energy use this winter amid precarious supply and rising prices.

Officials at meetings on the issue have been seen side-by-side all wearing turtlenecks.

Ms Koike said people should take inspiration from French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been known to like a turtleneck, when asked whether the jumper is suitable for the workplace.

"They're warm and overall energy consumption is reduced so we can link it to lowering CO2 emissions," she said.

"Even in Europe, President Macron of France is taking the lead in wearing them," she said, adding that the jumpers are "genuinely warm".

"It's one of the tools to overcome [the winter energy crisis] while being inventive. I'd like to share sympathy about the tough energy situation this winter while having the space to discuss having fun through being fashionable," she added.

Earlier this month, the Japanese government asked people to turn off unnecessary lights, wear layered clothing indoors and turn the heating temperature lower between 1 December and 31 March.

Additional reporting by William Leonardo