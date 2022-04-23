We should wear sunscreen year-round: if that’s too hard, try an SPF moisturiser

If you’re holding off on the sunscreen because British spring is prone to false starts, I’m not going to lecture you – but I am going to suggest a compromise I believe will satisfy us both. Clinical advice is that we should all be wearing dedicated sunscreens of SPF30-plus year round, because skin-ageing UV rays don’t care how hot it is. Although in practice, most people wait until they might conceivably burn before committing to an extra layer of skincare.

But if you’re not spending extended periods outdoors, SPF moisturisers offer a third way, provided they’re applied properly: to adequately protect, one must be more generous than one might instinctively be with a regular day cream. The texture should feel much the same.

Those who love Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Moisturiser, have, in my experience, pledged lifelong allegiance to it, but I’ve never really understood the devotion until now. (I worship at the altar of Medik8 Advanced Day Ultimate Protect SPF50, a not-cheap £59.) The new and definitely improved SPF30 version of the Kiehl’s classic is enriched with olive-derived squalane, and the result is ungreasy, non-clogging moisture. The newbie costs £28 and spreads like cream cheese on a hot bagel, melts to nothing and sits obediently under makeup. It’s suitable for all skins but the very oily and very dry.

Elsewhere, Paula’s Choice has the most consistently excellent SPF day creams across its comprehensive range, targeting every skin type. Calm Non-Greasy Moisturiser SPF30 (from £11) is notable because it uses mineral sunscreens suitable for the most sensitive skins, including those with rosacea. But unlike most minerals, it has a light, fresher texture that won’t make already oily skins greasy (it’s perfectly possible to be oily with rosacea, though you wouldn’t think it to look at the wider marketplace).

Then there’s Lancaster, which is so famous for its dependable suncare that I’m guilty of forgetting about it. This column led me to reacquaint myself and to discover the excellent Sun Perfect SPF30 Illuminating Cream (£31, but consistently available for about a tenner under RRP online). Suitable for most skins, this gorgeous, luxurious-feeling moisturiser contains subtle but noticeable light-reflecting particles for just a smidge more glow, as well as broad spectrum protection. Glitter-fearers needn’t worry, but if you’re a fellow lover of glowy, shimmery primers, manage your expectations – this is not a dupe with benefits.