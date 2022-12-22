How to wear sequins like an icon (not a Wag)

The Supremes - Michael Ochs Archives

It was the potent combination of ‘get me on the dance floor’ hit singles and glitzy matching dresses that came to define The Supremes, women who were synonymous with glamour for more than a decade. ‘The music was one thing, but the gowns became almost as important,’ said Mary Wilson – a founding member of the Motown group – in a 2019 interview.

As anyone who has worn a sequinned, sparkling outfit will know, it’s hard for anything – even era-defining music – to overshadow it. After two party-free Christmases in a row, it’s no wonder we are dressing up in the sort of materials that couldn’t be worn to the office, the park or even a carol service.

Kiki Layne wearing a Gucci sequinned dress - Emma McIntyre

Instead, these are clothes that want to stay up past your bedtime, clothes that don’t give a damn about your early-morning meeting or your plans to finish Couch to 5k; clothes that only have one mission in life, which is to have some fun.

Humans have been at it for millennia: the use of metallics on clothing can be traced back to the Egyptian era. The Victorians used gold thread (which lit up in candlelight), and in the 1930s sequins, previously made from actual metal, were created using lightweight, shiny gelatin – the only downside being that they melted when too hot or wet.

Princess Diana at the Pink Diamond Charity Ball in 1990 - Shutterstock

By the 1970s, sequins and metallics had been remade in plastic – something we now, of course, realise can be highly polluting. Thankfully the pre-loved clothing boom means sequins need never end up in landfill.

This high-octane, ‘light up a winter street’ approach to going-out clothes lasted nearly two decades. Now, it’s back – so go on, wear a little festive glitter. You’ll be in good company.

