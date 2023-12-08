How to Wear 'Peach Fuzz', Pantone's 2024 Color of the Year

Now in its 25th year, Pantone's Color of the Year program has proven to be quite prescient when it comes to identifying the hues we'll be drawn to in the near future. And this week, the global authority of color standard announced its pick for 2024: shade 13-1023, dubbed "Peach Fuzz".

Much like the stone fruit's soft texture, the pinkish-orange creamsicle shade inspires us to "instinctively...reach out and touch," according to a press release. "Peach Fuzz" was specifically chosen to invoke peace, tenderness and compassion during times of turmoil — very fitting.

In fashion, we can see this translating into sumptuous textures and delicate details. (And it will no doubt make its way into beauty trends through rosy pouts, warm cheeks and peachy manicures.) Pantone even teamed up with a few brands to be the first official purveyors of "Peach Fuzz"; among them is Cariuma, which already dropped a staple canvas sneakers in the playful color. But the new "it" color can also be found among existing offerings from Bottega Veneta, St. John, Sporty & Rich and many more.

As a Georgia Peach myself, I'm especially keen on this shade — and there's no need to wait for the new year to begin sporting it. Shop wearable pieces, from sneakers to sunglasses and everything in between, in "Peach Fuzz" below.

Sleeper Party Feather-Trim Pajama Set, $490 $367, available here (sizes XS-L)

Cariuma Pantone Peach Fuzz Canvas OCA Low, $89, available here

Gia Borhini X RHW Sunnies, $410 $91, available here

Pleats Please Issey Miyake Forward 3 Coat, $1,175, available here (sizes 1-3)

House of Aama Southern Girl Peach Victorian Dress, $700, available here (sizes 0-16)

Bottega Veneta Candy Jodie, $1,750, available here

St. John Sequin Knit Turtleneck Gown, $1,995 $798, available here (sizes 0-18)

Off-White Slim Out Of Office Sneakers, $590, available here

Moncler Genius x Palm Angels Rodmar Jacket, $1,720, available here (sizes 00-3)

Ganni Relaxed Peach T-Shirt, $135, available here (sizes XXS-4XL)

Retrofête Jacie Dress, $595, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

Rumored Old Hollywood Blazer, $138 $69, available here (sizes S-L)

Everlane The Tencel Way-High Taper Pant, $128 $64, available here (sizes 00-16)

Charles & Kieth Recycled Polyester Slingback Pumps, $63, available here

Alexis Yuri Mini Shift Dress, $895 $537, available here (sizes XXS-XL)

Fear of God Essentials Nylon Jacket, $155 $81, available here (sizes XXS-XXL)

Sporty & Rich Raglan Sweater, $155 $70, available here and Disco Shorts, $120 $54, available here (sizes XS-XL)

Edie Parker Mini Lara Clutch, $550, available here

Tamara Malas Penelope Dress, $225, available here (sizes 2-36)

Los Angeles Apparel Cotton Spandex Jersey Leggings, $26, available here (sizes XS-XL)

