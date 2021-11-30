Wear a mask or face £200 fine, London Tube passengers told

Tube and other public transport users have been warned to wear a face mask or risk a £200 fine as the battle against the Omicron Covid variant is stepped up.

Sadiq Khan stressed enforcement of face covering rules on the Underground, buses and other services run by Transport for London would be “boosted” after they were made compulsory by the Government from 4am on Tuesday.

They will also be mandatory in shops as ministers seek to slow the spread of the Omicron mutation which scientists fear may be better at evading vaccines and spread more quickly than the Delta variant which is currently the dominant variant in the UK.

Passengers wait for the Victoria Line on Tuesday (Jeremy Selwyn)

Three cases of Omicron have so far been confirmed in London–in Wandsworth, Camden and Westminster.

Mr Khan said: “Evidence shows that mask-wearing is the single most effective public health measure at tackling Covid.

“Provided with proper enforcement powers, TfL will now be able to work with policing partners and really boost compliance on the network, with the selfish few who refuse to wear a face covering facing a penalty fine, rather than just being denied entry to transport services.”

Wearing a face mask has been a condition of travel on TfL services since the legal Covid restrictions were relaxed in mid-July but they were not mandatory by law as they had been earlier during the pandemic.

However, the tighter regime was reintroduced on Tuesday morning meaning people who flout the rules will be able to be fined in coming days.

Maskless passengers on the Victoria Line (Jeremy Selwyn)

Siwan Hayward, director of compliance, policing, operations and security at TfL, added: “The Government has now issued a regulation which means all customers must wear face coverings on public transport unless they are exempt as part of the ongoing fight against Covid.

“Our enforcement officers and our police partners will enforce this requirement, including denying entry to our services and, with additional powers as a result of the Government’s regulation, issuing a financial penalty to those who refuse to comply.”

TfL compliance officers and police will be able to issue £200 fines in coming days for first offence, with the penalties rising for repeat offenders.

Transport chiefs are sending out reminders that customers travelling on the TfL transport network must wear face coverings for the duration of their journeys or risk being fined, unless they are exempt.

The face mask must cover people’s nose and mouth while they are on transport services, in stations and on platforms.

TfL added that face coverings should also be worn by everyone in taxi and private hire vehicles for the duration of their journey.

Exemptions include people who have trouble breathing, children and anyone who finds it difficult to manage face coverings correctly.

TfL users are also being urged “to treat everyone on the network with respect and compassion”, and to understand that some customers and staff will be unable to wear a face covering for medical reasons or other permitted reasons that “may not be immediately obvious”.

TfL has 500 uniformed enforcement officers who will be working with police on ensuring compliance across the network.

