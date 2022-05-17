Should you wear a mask? Advice for navigating a mask-optional Canada

·5 min read
A woman wearing a mask is pictured in downtown Toronto on April 12, 2022. Cases of COVID-19 are increasing during a sixth wave of the pandemic in Ontario. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)
A woman wearing a mask is pictured in downtown Toronto on April 12, 2022. Cases of COVID-19 are increasing during a sixth wave of the pandemic in Ontario. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

With masks now optional in most public spaces and Quebec recently joining the rest of Canada in relaxing its rules, the mental gymnastics required to figure out whether or not masking is necessary might feel tantamount to performing advanced calculus.

Yet even as the rules shift for where masks are required, some people may still choose to wear them — as they did before mandates came into effect.

To help Canadians evaluate what's best for their own health and the health of their loved ones, CBC News asked experts who study airborne particles to weigh in about when, where and for whom masking is still recommended.

Will a mask work if I'm the only person wearing one?

The message from public health officials for much of the pandemic was that masks work best if everyone wears them.

But if you want to protect yourself in an indoor public space where many people will be unmasked, a KN95 or higher offers good protection, according to University of British Columbia mechanical engineering professor Steve Rogak.

Rogak, who is based in Vancouver, studies all kinds of aerosols and has been testing the efficacy of different mask materials during the pandemic.

"If you have an N95 mask … and you can tell that it's not leaking around the edges and it's nice and snug, I would say that's extremely good protection."

"It's going to capture much more than 90 per cent of the virus, probably more than 99 per cent," Rogak said.

Tyson Koschik/CBC
Tyson Koschik/CBC

While an N95 is generally considered the gold-standard of masks and is often used by health-care workers, the material on a KN95 mask is also very effective, Rogak said.

KN95s are the Chinese equivalent of N95s, and Rogak said they will capture around 90 per cent of virus particles as long as they fit well.

Both Rogak and Parisa Ariya, the director of the Atmospheric and Interfacial Chemistry Laboratories at Montreal's McGill University, agreed that mandates being lifted doesn't mean the virus has disappeared.

"We should not close our eyes and believe that everything is gone," said Ariya, who researches the ways in which airborne viruses spread and is a leading expert in the study of bioaerosol transmission.

She compared virus particles to a computer software algorithm — even if you can't see it with the naked eye, it still exists and works.

"Viruses are physical entities. Physical bodies. And the mask idea — it's nothing new — it avoids and decreases transmission."

CBC
CBC

Who should consider wearing a mask?

Many public health agencies are still recommending that Canadians wear masks in indoor public spaces, especially those at higher risk of having severe outcomes from COVID-19.

In fact, the Public Health Agency of Canada's current guidance is that everyone keep masking.

"We recommend that you wear a mask in public indoor settings," the agency's website states.

"You should feel free to wear a mask even if it's not required in your community or setting. This is an appropriate personal decision."

Alex Lupul/CBC
Alex Lupul/CBC

Most provincial public health authorities emphasize that older people should continue to wear masks, as well as those with certain medical conditions, and people who are pregnant or have recently given birth. Alberta recommends people at risk of severe outcomes wear medical masks, and Ontario's chief medical officer of health strongly recommends everyone wear masks in indoor public settings.

Quebec's interim public health director, Dr. Luc Boileau, recently said anyone with COVID symptoms, whether or not they've tested positive, should mask up because "you don't need to be sure that it's COVID" to be prudent.

Where should people consider wearing a mask?

In most provinces, masks are still required in health-care settings and other indoor spaces with vulnerable populations, such as long-term care homes. Some regions, including Alberta, Quebec and Ontario, still require masks on public transit.

Ariya said regardless of what the rules are, she prefers to wear a mask indoors, especially if the space is crowded with strangers.

"When I take the metro, I wear my mask. Is it something that I like to do? Absolutely not, particularly in the summer. But it is about respect," she said.

"When you are more susceptible, or you have a grandmother or mother or family [members] who are immunocompromised, I would wear one. I don't think it's too much to do for a loved one."

Rogak agrees and said that personally, he prefers to wear a well-fitted mask any time he's indoors with a lot of strangers.

Evan Mitsui/CBC
Evan Mitsui/CBC

"I am comfortable going through a sparsely populated room that's got one or two people at the end — the chances of getting it are very slim," he said.

"But if you're going to be stuck in a crowded room for half an hour or an hour with five or six other people, people you don't know, then I'm not comfortable [without a mask]."

Rogak said without mandatory restrictions in place, it's now up to Canadians to take responsibility for their choices.

To help people make informed decisions based on COVID-19 trends, the Public Health Agency of Canada recently launched a new online COVID-19 wastewater surveillance dashboard.

The tool is meant to provide people with the data necessary to help make informed decisions going forward.

"The risks haven't changed overnight just because the mask mandate goes away," Rogak said.

WATCH | Masks coming off but COVID-19 not done, doctor says

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Quebec wants Roxham Road closed. This woman who made it across is building a new life

    Five years later, Kate Onakpo can still remember the moment, standing at the edge of a short dirt path, when she gripped her daughter, then walked into Canada. "My life changed from there. My new journey for me and my child started from that minute," Onakpo recalled recently. Like many asylum seekers, she entered Canada at Roxham Road, a well-travelled unofficial border crossing in Hemmingford, 50 kilometers south of Montreal. Onakpo and her daughter arrived in 2017 along with a wave of fellow N

  • India’s R. Madhavan Talks Cannes Market Film ‘Rocketry’: ‘I Feel A Sense of Pride’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    For acclaimed Indian actor R. Madhavan ( (“Alai Payuthey,” “Tanu Weds Manu”), making his directorial debut, “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect,” literally required an understanding of rocket science. In addition to directing, Madhavan plays the role of Indian scientist, Nambi Narayanan, a former Indian Space Research Organization scientist and aerospace engineer known for developing efficient liquid […]

  • Covid virus appears less severe even as it becomes more contagious

    Eeyou Istchee, along with much of Canada, appears to be in a sixth wave of Covid infections. Cree health authorities reported 623 active cases April 11, close to a 70% increase over the previous two weeks, when 369 cases were reported. Hospitalizations stood at 41 after a total of 4,856 cases were counted since the pandemic began, representing around a quarter of the population. However, the latest Covid variants appear to be less severe thanks to high vaccination rates. Eeyou Istchee remained i

  • Climber from Japan dies after crevasse fall in Alaska

    A climber from Japan is presumed dead following a fall into a crevasse near Mount Hunter in Alaska's Denali National Park and Preserve, officials said. The park, in a statement, said a 43-year-old climber from Kanagawa, Japan, was unroped from his teammates when he fell through a weak ice bridge near their camp at approximately 8,000 feet (2,440 meters) on the southeast fork of the Kahiltna Glacier. Mountaineering rangers with the park were notified of the fall, at the base of Mount Hunter’s North Buttress, late Tuesday, the statement said.

  • Monkeypox: Two more cases identified in England amid fears of community transmission

    Two more monkeypox cases have been detected in England, health officials have said. It brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country since 6 May to nine. One of the latest viral infections was identified in London, while the other was in the South East.

  • Canada prime minister critical of Iran match in Vancouver

    ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland (AP) — Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says next month's soccer exhibition between his nation and Iran is ill-advised. Preparing for its first World Cup since 1986, Canada hosts Iran on June 5 at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia. “This was a choice by Soccer Canada,” Trudeau said Tuesday. “I think it wasn’t a very good idea to invite the Iranian soccer team here to Canada. But that’s something that the organizers are going to have to explain.” Ukrai

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm named finalist for Selke Trophy

    NEW YORK — Calgary Flames centre Elias Lindholm is one of three finalists for the Frank J. Selke Trophy. The annual honour is presented to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game. Florida Panthers centre Aleksander Barkov and Boston Bruins centre Patrice Bergeron are the other finalists. Lindholm posted a plus-61 rating in 82 games and led all Calgary forwards in blocked shots and takeaways. The winners of the NHL Awards will be revealed later in the post-season. The thr

  • Chelsea's women complete domestic double by winning FA Cup

    LONDON (AP) — Sam Kerr scored her second Women's FA Cup final goal in extra time to complete Chelsea's domestic double with a 3-2 victory over Manchester City on Sunday. The Australia forward struck from outside of the penalty area in the 99th minute to defend the cup for the west London club in front of a competition record attendance of 49,094 at Wembley Stadium. The success for Emma Hayes' side came a week after winning a third consecutive Women's Super League title. After a lack of clear-cut

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • 'Lots of fire' left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Canadian-born midfielder Marcelo Flores chooses Mexico over Canada and England

    TORONTO — Canadian-born Marcelo Flores, who plays for Arsenal's under-23 side, says he wants to play internationally for Mexico. Canada had hoped to secure the services of the 18-year-old attacking midfielder, who is also eligible to represent England. Flores was born in Georgetown, Ont., to a Canadian mother and Mexican father. He first moved to England six years ago and is now seen as a budding star in the Arsenal system with five goals in 11 appearances for the London club's under-23 side. "D

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.