How to Wear Gold Sandals with Everything You Own

Much like draped maxi dresses and Greek-revival architecture, golden sandals are timeless. In fact, gold sandals are so classic, it can be a bit tricky to figure out how to style them in fresh ways. But you can breathe easy, because as a reminder, gold sandals go with literally everything.

Metallics function similarly to neutrals like black and white, but with a bit more pizzazz. And gold in particular is perhaps the most versatile shade — as it grounds certain outfits and elevates others. Whether you favor the strappy, heeled gold sandal or prefer a T-strap flat situation, there's no shortage of outfits you already adore that can benefit from gilded, warm-weather footwear.

Trust us when we say gold sandals have the range, and you have the wardrobe to make them work in at least a dozen 'fits, including the twelve below that are, in our humble opinion, as good as gold.

Elevate a Printed Maxi

Add a bit of bling to your favorite roomy maxi dress by pairing it with studded gold sandals. A touch of gold instantly elevates a comfy maxi dress, and the level of polish only increases when you add accessories with gold finishes or hardware.

Shop Similar: FARM Rio Pink Leaves Cut Out Maxi Dress, $320, and ASH Women's Play Strappy Studded Sandals, $225



Add Baggy Boyfriend Jeans

Jean shorts aren't the only way to wear your gold sandals with denim, especially in springtime. A pair of baggy boyfriend jeans or cropped wide-legs add a street style edge to the beachiest of sandals.

Shop Similar: Lee Legendary Boyfriend Jeans, $48, and By Anthropologie Strappy Flats, $130



Go Sheer

Sheer clothing continues to trend, so we'll continue to assert that a sheer top goes with everything, including gold sandals. Incorporate a sheer long-sleeve top into a monochromatic look for maximum fashion impact, or play with similar shades of a single color for a more muted vibe. Gold sandals are the metallics-as-neutral cherry on top.

Shop Similar: Free People Movement Solid High Jump Long-Sleeve, $48, and Nine West Yeera Sandal, $89.



Jazz Up Black Slacks

Breathe new life into your favorite pair of work pants by slipping into a pair of gold slides. Continue the casual vibes by cuffing them at the ankle, opting for a soft and comfy T-shirt, and reaching for an oversized fabric tote instead of a more structured handbag or purse.

Shop Similar: Athleta Endless Pant, $109, and Seychelles Word For Word Slide, $89.



Pair with Leather Pants

If you're craving a touch of gold for a formal occasion, you don't have to wear a dress, especially during the spring when nights can still be chilly. Instead, we recommend the alluring and fashion-forward combination of an embellished top, a high-waisted leather pant, and a heeled gold sandal for a night out.

Shop Similar: L'Academie Kathryn Leather Pant, $220 (Originally $458), and Lulus Sydd Gold Ankle Wrap High Heel Sandals, $39.



Spice Up a Suit

Not feeling heels? Bring a springtime sensibility to your favorite printed suit by wearing it with a crop top and T-strap gold sandals. It's a look that still works for a busy city day, especially when paired with a designer handbag — but it's also a great option to pack for an eventful European vacation.

Shop Similar: J. Crew Drapey Long Parke Printed Blazer, $278, J. Crew Drapey Long Parke Printed Pants, $178, and Lilly Pulitzer Rita T-Strap Sandals, $148.



With a Slouchy Blazer

The power of layers: A spaghetti strap maxi dress with gold sandals is, without a doubt, a summer look. But slip on a crewneck T-shirt and a slouchy blazer, and that summertime vibe goes full spring again. The structure of a blazer, even a slouchy one, gives you room to play with whimsical accessories like oversized jewelry or a fun bag, without skewing costumey.

Shop Similar: Everlane The Tencel Oversized Blazer, $178, and Sophia Webster Webster Vanessa Butterfly Embellished High Heel Sandals, $840.



Wear as a Neutral

If you have a printed dress you love or can't stop buying up patchwork separates, you should definitely invest in a pair of gold platform sandals. We've already mentioned that metallics work well as neutrals, so gold platforms help balance to your eclectic style.

Shop Similar: Larroudé Dolly Ankle Strap Platform Sandal, $315, and RHODE Lulani Printed Crepe de Chine Midi Dress, $575



Try an Oversized Cardigan

Add an easy breezy vibe to statement-making heels by wearing them with a striped oversized cardigan in cozy spring colors. A tailored shirtdress adds structure, and the mixed textiles give everything a fresh vibe for the season.

Shop Similar: SAACHI Mayflower Multicolor Cardigan, $110 (Originally $232), and SCHUTZ Alia Mid Block Metallic Leather Sandal, $138.



With a Dramatic Skirt

There's something so romantic about a golden sandal peeking out from beneath a full and beautifully textured skirt — it serves Cinderella 2.0 and we are more than here for it. Skirt length is key here; we recommend going maxi to optimize the drama.

Shop Similar: Sea Tail Lace Full Midi-Skirt, $425, and Loeffler Randall Romy Wrap Strap Sandals, $225.



Go Monochromatic

Be the Academy Award you want to see in the world and try head-to-toe gold. Opting for separates, like a skirt set and a utilitarian sandal, will keep the outfit from looking like a costume.

Shop Similar: Fashion Nova Malena Mini Skirt Set, $40 (Originally $180), and Topshop Gaby Chunky Flatform Sandal in Gold, $58.

