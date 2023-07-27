How to wear the classic polka dot with a 2023 twist

Tamara Abraham
·3 min read
Julia Roberts
Echoing the iconic brown spotted dress she wore in Pretty Woman, Julia Roberts wore dots to a polo match in 2019 - Getty

Not since the Zara spotted dress of 2019 – so ‘viral’ it spread like a rash across the UK – have polka dots had such a moment.

It’s not like they were ever really out of style, but something is different this summer. Once again, they’re everywhere, but this time around, we are making them our own. They’re big and bold, they’re imperceptibly small, they’re punchy, they’re muted… At one fashion event I went to recently, five out of 15 of us were wearing polka dots in some form or another.

Elegance and impact: Emily Blunt draped in dots
Elegance and impact: Emily Blunt draped in dots - Getty

Polka dots can be relied upon for elegance and impact. Remember the scene in Pretty Woman where Julia Roberts’s character turns heads at the polo in a brown spotted dress? Surely the 1990s’ most memorable glow-up – and a look Roberts drew on again for a polo match (what else?) in 2019, right.

Spots are playful; they don’t take themselves too seriously. Even the name, polka, suggests joie de vivre. The print first became popular in the 1800s, around the same time as the Czech dance for which it was named (‘polka’ means ‘Polish woman’ in Czech).

Spotted: Princess Diana wearing red and white dots in Japan, 1986
Red, white and spotted all over: Princess Diana in Japan, 1986 - Getty

The print was a favourite of Princess Diana (presenting a newborn Prince William to the world’s press in 1982; red and white for a royal tour of Japan in 1986; monochrome for Royal Ascot in 1988). The current Princess of Wales has been seen in no fewer than five Alessandra Rich spotted dresses, plus two by LK Bennett, one by Suzannah and another by Rixo. Add a puffed sleeve and a wide-brimmed hat, and the homage is complete.

The most famous polka-dot ambassador is the 94-year-old Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, whose mirrored infinity rooms, populated by gourds daubed with her signature motif, generate sell-out exhibitions including the one currently at Manchester’s Aviva Studios.

Yayoi Kusama
Yayoi Kusama has become a well-known polka-dot ambassador - Getty

‘A polka dot has the form of the sun, which is a symbol of the energy of the whole world and our living life, and also the form of the moon, which is calm,’ she once said. ‘Polka dots can’t stay alone; like the communicative life of people, two or three polka dots become movement. Polka dots are a way to infinity.’

You don’t need to be au fait with their philosophical significance to wear them, though. This is a print for everybody: it’s genderless, classless, ageless and timeless. It’s time to join the dots.

Try these...

polka dot style shopping
polka dot style shopping

Viscose dress, £268, Reiss; Silk mix dress, £315, Rixo; Viscose silk blend dress, £259, Baum und Pferdgarten

polka dot style shopping
polka dot style shopping

Blouse, £24.99, H&M; Crepe trousers, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

polka dot style shopping
polka dot style shopping

Jacquard knit vest, £109.33, And You at W.Concept; Viscose skirt, £125, Mirla Beane; Recycled sterling silver and Mpingo Blackwood diamonds, £189, Kinraden

Get inspired...

Julia Roberts starring in Pretty Woman
Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman, 1990 - Alamy
Maye Musk
Maye Musk - Getty
Marilyn Monroe in The Seven Year Itch
Marilyn Monroe in The Seven Year Itch - Getty
Sezane
Sezane
Twiggy
Twiggy - Getty
Natalie Portman in 2012
Natalie Portman in 2012 - Getty
Matteau
Matteau
Lily Allen
Lily Allen - Getty
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker - Getty