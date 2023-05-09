How to wear a cape this spring – the Penny Mordaunt way

penny mordaunt, kate moss, queen mathilde of belgium - Getty

In everyday life, it takes a little courage to wear a cape. They can look so regal, so heroic, so Elsa from Frozen. To wear one without looking like you are in fancy dress takes a certain degree of poise.

Yet not since perhaps medieval times have capes been as popular and prolific as they have been this spring. In recent weeks their versatility and plausibility as an occasionwear cover-up has been on full display, bringing together truly the furthest opposing style poles – Penny Mordaunt, Princess Charlotte, Kate Moss and Kim Kardashian. Any garment that can appeal to that mixed bag of names must surely be worth consideration for us regular wedding guests and Ascot goers?

Finding the right cape for you is a matter of trial and error in the changing rooms. There are sleek long capes, and short capelets, generally best for tall and short frames respectively. There are high neck, structured styles, or shrugs that fall nonchalantly off the shoulders. There are clean capes in smart crepe fabrics and glittering embellished ones worthy of a black-tie function.

An occasionwear cape is very different to a winter cape-coat. Pair a tweed or wool felt coat with most spring wedding-guest outfits, and it will instantly strangle what’s underneath. The cape to add now is one that perfectly coordinates with the outfit beneath.

Across the Coronation weekend and the previous week’s Met Gala, we saw all sub-categories on show. Finnegan Biden’s capelet was built into her pastel Markarian dress. Kate Moss’s chiffon cape acted as a thin veil over her matching Fendi. Queen Mathilde of Belgium’s pink Armani hem stopped at the same knee-length as her dress. Glenn Close’s seafoam Erdem cape waterfalled into an elaborate train.

Posture is everything when wearing a cape. The reason Penny Mordaunt looked so good in hers, by the London-based label Safiyaa, was because she had arms of steel and her head held high, unflinching. Slouch in a cape, and all allure is lost. You’re Quasimodo.

Part of this comment on posture corresponds with making the right footwear choice. Note that Mordaunt – aware of the pressure on her to stand tall for hours on the world stage – arrived in fancy flats, then changed to low-heeled silver court shoes for the ceremony. Adding a skyscraping stiletto into that balancing act, she must have known, would have compromised the drape of the cape.

Safiyaa, Mordaunt’s label of choice, is king for capes. Designer Daniela Karnuts has an eye for adding exactly the right type of shoulder robe on to everything from jumpsuits to midi dresses in her collection.

Her cape variations have been worn by stars from Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to supermodel Gigi Hadid.

“Wearing a cape is not just about putting on a piece of clothing, it’s about carrying yourself with poise and leaving a lasting impression on those around you,” Karnuts, who founded Safiyaa in 2011, tells The Telegraph. Her designs, she explains, “celebrate femininity with striking silhouettes”. For Mordaunt, certainly, she offered exactly the desired impact.

If you haven’t the budget for a demi-couture Safiyaa number (or one by Emilia Wickstead or Alexander McQueen, both famed for their commitment to capes on the catwalk), then there are specific places you should look to find something suitable.

Cheap capes, often, don’t look good. The reason that the expensive ones are so flattering is because of the material – weighty silk crepes and light wools that hold their smooth shape unfalteringly.

Coast has an apricot midi dress, priced at £79, with a built-in capelet, that does manage to achieve the effect. If you’re willing to spend up to £400, Ralph Lauren’s navy maxi cape dress would be perfect for a mother of the bride or groom looking for something with just the right amount of theatre about it. In general, though, the best capes to buy on the high street are fluid ones – matched chiffon layers in pastel tones, not unlike Kate Moss’s Met Gala number. Mango has a mint option, which would look good on any age and body shape.

If you are thinking of wearing one to a wedding, mind you, it could be polite to double check your choice with the bride beforehand.

Capes can bring drama – not least if the bride herself has opted for a very trendy caped wedding dress instead of a veil, and doesn’t want to be upstaged. With great power (dressing) comes great responsibility, remember?

