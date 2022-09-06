You can wear blush in your 40s – but it's all about texture

menopause wear blush in your 40s 50s midlife middle age make up tips how to wear uk 2022 - Getty

Blusher. Wore it until I was 40. Although I never did that over-enthusiastic thing you sometimes see people do.

Swirl a brush round the palette like they’re mixing a Victoria sponge, before rotating it over their cheeks with equal circular gusto. I used to go for a light dusting in ballet-slipper pink. It looked good because my skin was smooth, my tone was even and my cheeks were riding high. They didn’t require a smile to prop them up. Stayed there all by themselves.

Then I started to get little patches of rosacea, annoyingly on one cheek more than the other – think Una Stubbs as Aunt Sally. So I concentrated on covering those and tended to skip blush, not wanting to recolour what I’d just decoloured. Once menopause hit and my face felt like it had enough heat to power the national grid, I never used blusher again. Junked it. Bye, bye baby.

Now, I realise that was a mistake. I can wear blusher. You can wear blusher. Indeed, according to my beautiful, talented friend, Ruby Hammer MBE (My Beauty Expert… no, seriously, she really does have an MBE), a bit of a glow is a real bonus for mature types. ‘Once you’ve corrected uneven skin tone with concealer and let it set, adding blusher prevents you looking washed out,’ she says. ‘And the great news is that the textures of cream colour these days are buildable and blendable, looking velvety rather than greasy or sweaty.’

While we think of gels, creams and liquids as 20-something options, it’s the other way around. They are much more forgiving and subtle for older complexions than powder, which sits in fine lines and makes skin look parched. Ones I’ve tried that all receive the Masters Seal of Approval (yet to become an official accolade) include Trinny London Flush Blush (£20, trinnylondon.com), which is presented in a dippy-into pot and has a luscious yet light texture. I’m also a new fan of Monika Blunder Beauty Liquid Flush Cheek Tint (£25, cultbeauty.co.uk), which comes with a twist-out brush and is supremely sheer. Cloud Paint by Glossier (£17) is a gel-cream in a squeezeable tube that has the look of the art class and is delightfully dabbable – with soft-focus blurring pigments, it’s also pore-minimising.

Re: shade, it’s almost impossible to suggest hard-and-fast rules, so use your common sense. Trial colours in daylight

and see what brings your complexion alive – perhaps something that looks like you’ve just had a tango (the dance, not the drink). Alternatively, Trinny London has a clever online gizmo called Match2Me that helps you work out possible shades. Another go-to for cosmetics advice is Grace Fodor, founder of beauty brand Studio 10 – she loves a peach-based shade for warmth, with a little pop of pink and pearly brighteners, hence Plumping Blush Glow-plexion (£24, studio10beauty.com).

The last piece of the puzzle is where to put blusher once it’s on your fingertip or the end of a brush. Back in the day, I was always told to apply it to the apple of my cheeks – the part that looks cushiony when you smile. While this may be sensational on the young, when you get older, unless you maintain a constant manic grin, this ‘apple’ usually drops, so you end up with blusher that’s too low, pulling down your look.

Much better to target your cheekbones, which will make everything appear lifted. Some experts offer advice on how to locate your cheekbones – but dear God, it’s the bit that feels like your cheekbones. Blend well to avoid stripes and keep it soft.

Et voilà, cheek chic.

