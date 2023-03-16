Weapons found on 2 Durham school campuses in unrelated incidents

Two weapons were found on Durham school campuses in unrelated incidents Thursday, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incidents happened at Lowe’s Grove Middle School and Hillside High School. In both situations, no one was injured, and both students were charged.

At Lowe’s Grove Middle School, a school-based deputy learned of an armed robbery involving a student on campus. The deputy found the suspect, a 14-year-old student, who had a handgun with an extended magazine along with the other student’s property.

The sheriff’s office obtained a juvenile petition to charge the student. The student’s name won’t be released due to his age.

At Hillside High School, school deputies searched a student’s car after learning he planned to bring a gun to school. The school resource officer found a handgun in the car.

Zadi Obadiah Woodson, 18, is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on educational property and carrying a concealed firearm. He was released from Durham County Jail after posting a $5,000 secured bond.

There have been other gun-related incidents at Triangle schools and in Durham County this year.

On Feb. 24, a student at Jordan High School in Durham brought a loaded gun to school, prompting a lockdown while authorities searched for the weapon. The 14-year-old was carrying the handgun in his bag. A juvenile petition was obtained to charge the student.

Also in February, two Hillside High students were shot near campus, with one dying from his injuries. No one has been charged in the shooting.

What exactly are the laws for minors possessing guns in North Carolina?