Weapons, drugs and cash seized in Scarborough police raid

Six people have been arrested after knives, a large amount of cash and cannabis were found at a property during a police raid in Scarborough.

The arrests took place at an address in Cromwell Parade on Sunday night, North Yorkshire Police said.

A boy aged 16, two aged 17, and three men aged 18, 20 and 49, were held on suspicion of supplying Class B drugs, the force said.

All six were bailed pending further inquiries, it added.

Two knives, including a machete, were found at the property, along with cash, cannabis and drugs paraphernalia, a police spokesperson said.

The 16-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possessing class A and class B drugs.

Safeguarding measures were instigated for the younger teenagers involved, they added.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.