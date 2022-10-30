Zelenskyy says Russia's 'blackmailing the world with hunger' by suspending grain deal with Ukraine. Live updates.

A chorus of international condemnation echoed Sunday over Russia's sudden decision to halt participation in a grain export deal with Ukraine, raising fears of a global food crisis.

The Russian Defense Ministry, citing an alleged Ukraine drone attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet off the coast of occupied Crimea, announced the suspension Saturday. Ukraine denied the attack, blaming Russia for mishandling its own weapons.

"Russia is blackmailing the world with hunger,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles implored Russia to rethink the move. "The EU urges Russia to revert its decision," he tweeted Sunday.

President Joe Biden weighed in Saturday, calling the decision "outrageous" and expressing concern that global hunger could increase. “There’s no merit to what they’re doing. The U.N. negotiated that deal and that should be the end of it," he said.

The International Rescue Committee, a humanitarian aid organization, estimates 345 million people will encounter acute food insecurity this year.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of "again weaponizing food in the war it started, directly impacting low- and middle-income countries and global food prices and exacerbating already dire humanitarian crises and food insecurity."

The suspension had an immediate impact: A ship with 40,000 tons of grains bound for Ethiopia could not leave Ukraine Sunday, said Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s minister of infrastructure.

More than 9 million tons of grain in 397 ships have safely left Ukrainian ports since the deal was signed in July after much wrangling, lifting a Russian blockade in the Black Sea that kept Ukrainian cargo ships docked. The agreement, due to come up for renewal Nov. 19, has lowered global food prices, which have fallen by about 15% from their peak in March, according to the United Nations. Turkey and the U.N., which brokered the deal, are trying to revive it.

Story continues

'TEST FOR OUR ENDURANCE': Will brutal winter weather be a game-changer for Ukraine or Russia?

A Ukrainian soldier inspects a Russian tank that was damaged in recent fighting near the recently retaken village of Kamianka in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine on Oct. 30, 2022.

Latest developments:

►Russia requested a meeting Monday of the U.N. Security Council because of the alleged attack on the Black Sea Fleet, said Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s first deputy representative to the U.N.

►Russian missiles killed at least five people and wounded nine, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office. Russia is trying to capture the city of Bakhmut in the eastern part of Ukraine, and several villages in the area have been shelled.

►Ukraine and Russia have conducted another prisoner exchange; each side got back about 50 of their citizens. Andriy Yermak, Ukraine's presidential chief of staff, said on Telegram that military surgeons are among those his country is getting back.

►Boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko, whose quest for the undisputed lightweight championship was interrupted by military service in his native Ukraine because of the war, won a unanimous decision over Jamaine Ortiz on Saturday in New York and remains on course for a title fight. In the meantime, Lomachenko will rejoin the Ukrainian forces.

►Tens of thousands of Czechs, many of them waving Czech, Ukrainian and EU flags, showed their solidarity with Ukraine and their support for democratic values at a rally in Prague.

Legitimate claim or tactical move? Russia blames Ukraine for grain deal decision

Russia was ready Sunday to deflect blame for its unpopular decision to stop participating in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the deal that has allowed Ukraine to ship millions of tons of grain and ease an international food crisis.

Russian authorities said they pulled out of the agreement in response to what they called an Ukrainian attack Saturday that destroyed at least three warships near Sevastopol in Kremlin-annexed Crimea. The Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday it found wreckage of drones used by Ukraine in the attack, adding that British operatives were also involved. No evidence was provided for either claim.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, attributed the blasts that damaged the ships to the Russians’ “careless handling of explosives.”

Ukraine has shown the ability to strike deep into Russian-occupied territory, particularly Crimea. But some analysts see withdrawing from the agreement as a tactical move.

“By leaving the deal now and putting the blame on Ukraine, it aims to slow Ukrainian attacks around the Black Sea,” said Mario Bikarski, an Economist Intelligence Unit analyst, adding that Russia could be hoping Kyiv's Western allies ask for the focus to shift elsewhere to save the grain deal.

Russians reportedly clearing out hospitals in Kherson

Russian troops were moving sick and wounded comrades from hospitals in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region and stripped the facilities of medical equipment, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video that Russians were "dismantling the entire health care system" in Kherson and other occupied areas.

"The occupiers have decided to close medical institutions in the cities, take away equipment, ambulances. just everything," Zelenskyy said. "They put pressure on the doctors who still remained in the occupied areas for them to move to the territory of Russia."

Kherson is one of four regions in Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed last month before declaring martial law in them. The others are Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.

Russia recruiting convicts with illnesses such as HIV, hepatitis C

Reports of Russia enlisting mercenaries recruited from prisons have surfaced for weeks. Now it appears some of them are infected with serious diseases.

The British Defense Ministry cited an online posting from Yevgeny Prigozhin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which the reputed head of the private military company the Wagner Group seems to acknowledge recruiting convicted Russians with illnesses such as HIV and hepatitis C. Both can be transmitted through the blood, a much more likely scenario in war than in a normal setting.

With Russia's troops in need of replenishment, the ministry said Wagner has lowered the standards it had in previous wars, in which it mostly relied on experienced professional soldiers.

"The admission of prisoners with serious medical concerns highlights an approach which now prioritizes numbers over experience or quality,'' the ministry said Sunday in an intelligence update.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Grain deal: Zelenskyy says Russia 'blackmailing the world with hunger'