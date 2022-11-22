Wealthy Ontario developer close to winning long battle to build homes on protected Greenbelt

·7 min read
Ontario developer Silvio De Gasperis first bought parcels of farmland near Pickering, Ont., in 2003, in what is now known as the Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve. (Giuseppe Fiorino/CBC - image credit)
Ontario developer Silvio De Gasperis first bought parcels of farmland near Pickering, Ont., in 2003, in what is now known as the Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve. (Giuseppe Fiorino/CBC - image credit)

Almost 20 years after taking the province to court, attempting to embarrass a former premier and pushing to change local zoning rules, a prominent Ontario developer may now finally be set to cash in on his multi-million dollar gamble involving the Greenbelt.

In 2003, Silvio De Gasperis of the Tacc Group of companies started buying up parcels of cheap farmland in north Pickering, Ont., east of Toronto, with hopes of transforming them into lucrative housing subdivisions. Just two years later, those plans began to fall apart.

Much of the land the developer had purchased was located in what is now known as the Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve (DRAP), and was protected by easements and a zoning order. In 2005, former premier Dalton McGuinty's Liberal government also included the preserve lands in what it called the Greenbelt — a vast 810,000-hectare area of farmland, forest and wetland stretching from Niagara Falls to Peterborough — marking it as off limits to development.

De Gasperis told the National Post in March 2005 that the province's move to include the DRAP in the Greenbelt would cost his company an estimated $240 million in lost revenue.

"McGuinty has already hurt me," De Gasperis told the Toronto Star in 2006. "I'm going to hurt him."

De Gasperis then launched a campaign to stymy plans for the Greenbelt, working with Pickering to develop the preserve land anyway, and eventually took the province to court. His efforts failed and the agricultural land has remained protected, with De Gasperis unable to build new subdivisions as he originally planned.

But that could soon change thanks to the Ford government's proposal to free up thousands of hectares of Greenbelt land in 15 areas of the province, including the DRAP. This could pave the way for housing and millions in development profits for landowners, including De Gasperis.

Critics of the Ford government's plan are raising questions.

Victor Doyle, a former senior provincial planner who helped design the Greenbelt, said he felt "deceived as a planner and as a citizen," given that Premier Doug Ford and Housing Minister Steve Clark have both previously promised to leave the Greenbelt alone.

"It's all about, in my view, rewarding the land development interests who own this land and are clearly of primary interest to the government," Doyle said.

WATCH | Here's what Doug Ford has said about developing Ontario's Greenbelt: 

Protecting the preserve

The DRAP contains around 2,000 hectares of prime agricultural land, according to the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA).

The provincial government expropriated much of it in the 1970s ahead of construction of a planned Pickering airport nearby. When the airport didn't pan out, the government began selling the land back to tenants and farmers in the late 1990s at a discount because easements placed on the land designated it for agricultural uses only in perpetuity.

Still, developers — including De Gasperis — began buying up parcels and working with the City of Pickering to obtain permission to build housing.

After the McGuinty government included the preserve in the Greenbelt in February 2005, the city tried to cancel some of the easements. In response, the province reinstated them by passing the Duffins Rouge Agricultural Preserve Act, which enshrined the agricultural status of the land in law.

Neil Joyes/CBC News
Neil Joyes/CBC News

By then, De Gasparis had begun a campaign to embarrass the McGuinty government.

According to media reports, he leaked a letter containing details of an invite-only $10,000-per-plate fundraising dinner McGuinty held with developers before the Greenbelt boundaries were drawn.

De Gasperis told media in 2006 that he had also spent at least $5 million on a series of lawsuits against the Ontario government. The courts ruled against him, and the land has been protected ever since.

'We thought we were done'

Land in and around the DRAP in Pickering is the largest chunk of protected land that could be opened for development as part of the of the Ford government's proposed changes to the Greenbelt.

Further, last week the government unveiled a bill that would repeal the legislation protecting the DRAP, which would remove barriers to housing development.

A CBC Toronto analysis of property and corporate records published earlier this month found companies with De Gasperis and his brothers, Carlo and Michael De Gasperis, listed as directors had paid around $8 million for 16 properties in the preserve, totalling 506 hectares.

Toronto and Region Conservation Authority
Toronto and Region Conservation Authority

Bonnie Littley, co-founder of the Rouge Duffins Greenspace Coalition who campaigned in the early 2000s to protect the DRAP, said she was shocked to hear it could soon be open for housing.

"We won. At the time, we thought we were done," said Littley. "It's probably the most protected land in all of Ontario."

Littley said she's now attempting to revive her former network of concerned citizens and connect with new ones to stand against the province's Greenbelt proposal.

"If the Greenbelt is allowed to be touched now, what about all the other developers that own land in the Greenbelt? Are they lining up at Doug Ford's door already?" she asked.

In a statement last week, the conservation authority said the province's proposal involving the DRAP could result in "large-scale unplanned urbanization" and negatively impact nearby watersheds.

"Unlike the typical process followed for other urbanization proposals, there has been no watershed plan or subwatershed plan and supporting environmental studies completed for this area involving [TRCA] to inform this decision," the statement read.

A spokesperson for Clark, the housing minister, declined to answer whether developers lobbied for specific lands to be opened.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press
Chris Young/The Canadian Press

"Ontario is in a housing supply crisis, and the government is considering every possible option to get more homes built faster," Victoria Podbielski wrote.

"The fifteen sites identified had to meet very clear criteria that meant homes could be built quickly, and that the expansion of the Greenbelt could be achieved."

Podbielski said the province moved to repeal the DRAP Act after receiving requests from the former and current mayor of Pickering.

Tight building timeline can be met, mayor says

It's unclear what the fate of the preserve lands will be going forward — whether the De Gasperis family and other landowners in the area plan to build on the land they own or sell it.

CBC Toronto reached out to Tacc Developments to request an interview with one of the De Gasperis brothers or a company representative, but an executive assistant said they were out of the country for a family wedding and unable to respond. A list of questions subsequently sent by email went unanswered.

If the Greenbelt land swap goes forward, the Ford government has said it expects landowners to prepare housing plans quickly, with construction to begin no later than 2025. Otherwise, the land will revert to its previous protected status.

Pickering Mayor Kevin Ashe said the local council has been asking for development on the DRAP for 20 years, arguing its inclusion in the Greenbelt was based on "political science," not "real science."

Yan Jun Li/CBC News
Yan Jun Li/CBC News

He thinks the province's tight timeline can be met.

"Having a choice in housing — lower to the ground, single family as well as other options — I think is a good mix and it's something I think will be welcomed by our community," Ashe said.

Political donations

The De Gasperis brothers, who also own properties in Vaughan and Richmond Hill that are slated for removal from the Greenbelt, are prolific donors to Ontario political parties.

According to Elections Ontario data, the De Gasperis brothers and their companies — Tacc Developments, Tacc Construction, Arista Homes and Opus Homes — have donated at least $163,362 to the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario and its politicians since 2014, the last date for which data is available online.

WATCH | Plan to develop Ontario's Greenbelt for housing sparks criticism: 

The data shows they also donated at least $84,413 to the Ontario Liberal Party when it was in government and $27,981 to the Ontario NDP, the data shows.

Other family members appear to have donated tens of thousands more.

CBC Toronto matched the names listed, but was unable to independently verify the contributors are the same people.

De Gasperis family companies have also employed at least three lobbyists with close ties to the PC government, according to records kept by the Office of the Integrity Commissioner, but none of the records indicate they were hired to influence decisions on the Greenbelt.

Latest Stories

  • Kucherov, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning to 4-1 win over Flames

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Philippe Myers also scored for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev picked up two assists and has five assists and seven points during a three-game point streak. Kucherov had a power-play goal in the second period and an empty-netter. This is the first time Tampa Bay has allowed fewer than two goals

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Bills' McDermott keeps things light amid heavy snow fall

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott did his best to keep things light amid the heavy snow falling outside his window, and the disruption to Buffalo’s schedule — most notably forcing the team to play its “home” game against Cleveland at Detroit on Sunday. “Yeah, I want to get out there once we can get through this,” McDermott said Friday during a Zoom call from his home, noting he might have shovel duty later in the day. “I think the family is upstairs on calls with my folks checking

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Rare buzzer-beater helps outmanned Nuggets beat Mavs 98-97

    DALLAS (AP) — Vlatko Cancar hit a buzzer-beater from near midcourt when the final 2 seconds of the first half were replayed after the break, and the outmanned Denver Nuggets went on to beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-97 on Sunday night. The Nuggets went to the locker room thinking they were down seven on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Dallas star Luka Doncic after getting blown out two nights earlier without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and fellow starters Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Instead, Doncic

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Falcons look to fill huge hole with Pitts on injured reserve

    ATLANTA (AP) — The loss of star tight end Kyle Pitts for any extended period is going to be hard on the Atlanta Falcons. Pitts, who went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, isn’t just a threat in the passing game. Pitts also plays a key role in blocking for the team’s run-first offense. The Falcons (5-6) will turn to MyCole Pruitt to fill the role this weekend at Washington (6-5), but he’s no match for the athleticism of Pitts, the No. 4 ove

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Devils top Oilers, tie franchise mark with 13th straight win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Hischier had three assists and the New Jersey Devils beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Monday night to match a franchise record with their 13th consecutive win. Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer, Damon Severson, Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Devils, who haven’t lost since Oct. 24 against Washington. Vitek Vanecek made 27 saves. Jack Hughes had two assists for the Devils. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the Oilers, beaten twice by New Jersey dur

  • Steelers defense coming up short against quality opponents

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin chooses his words carefully and intentionally. There's a reason over the summer that he used “dominant” to describe what he expected out of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense in 2022. It was equal parts challenge and choice. With elite players at all three levels in their prime — from defensive end Cam Heyward to outside linebacker T.J. Watt to safety Minkah Fitzpatrick — Pittsburgh began the season with every expectation that 2021, when the unit finished dead last in