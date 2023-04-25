Wealthy fathers use loopholes to dodge child maintenance payments

Children reaching for money

Wealthy fathers have been accused of using loopholes to dodge child maintenance payments to their former partners.

Gingerbread, a charity for single parents, warned it had become common for absent parents to attempt to avoid paying for their children.

In one instance, a father earning a six-figure salary was able to pay just £47 a month in maintenance payments.

The Child Maintenance Service (CMS), the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) arm responsible for ensuring child support is paid, has been accused of delays and failings which have let absent parents shun their legal obligation.

Victoria Benson of Gingerbread, said: “We see a lot of cases where non-resident parents have successfully avoided paying maintenance despite having a decent income, nice cars or multiple homes.

“It always astonishes me the lengths people will go to avoid paying for their own children. At the end of the day it’s the children that suffer.”

Samantha Richardson’s ex-partner earns £130,000 a year yet owes more than £10,500 in support for the two children they share together. Single parents are navigating the worst cost of living crisis in a generation, but the Government has ordered the father to pay just £47 a month towards the debt.

Her case is an example of how some non-resident parents – those who do not live with their children – are using legal loopholes to reduce or avoid child maintenance.

Ms Richardson, who asked to speak using a pseudonym, said: “The authorities are making it easy for him to avoid paying what he owes towards his children. This has gone on for years and it is so draining.”

Pension contributions are not included in the calculation, meaning non-resident parents can funnel as much of their income as they like into their pension pot and it does not count towards their liability.

Becoming self-employed can also significantly reduce maintenance payments, while others break the rules by not declaring some income, such as from property.

Ms Benson said: “Paying the majority of their income into a pension is a very common way of parents reducing their liability.

“We always hear of non-resident parents who have gone self-employed for the purpose of declaring a very small salary liable for child maintenance, while taking large dividends. It can be months before the CMS catches up.”

The vast majority of parents – 93pc – who must pay child support are male. In the final quarter of last year almost 60,000 parents failed to pay their former spouse and child money owed via the CMS.

Ms Richardson warned the CMS in 2019 that her children’s father was declaring a minimum wage to the service, despite earning £1,000 a week through an umbrella company. The case took two years to reach tribunal, but eventually ruled in her favour.

However the ex-partner then paid just £480 each month – a third of what the CMS had ordered him to pay, leaving the family short on funds.

A damning report published by the Public Accounts Committee last year found enforcement was “too slow to be effective” in cases where children had been financially abandoned by a parent.

The DWP did not respond to a request for comment.