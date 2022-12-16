Wealthy BBC viewers should pay more for the TV licence, says peer

TV licence

Wealthier viewers should pay more for the BBC under a reformed licence fee arrangement, former director-general Lord Hall of Birkenhead has said.

The corporation’s boss from 2013 to 2020 has stated that the current model for the licence fee should be changed and has backed calls for a “fairer” system of payment during a House of Lords debate on the subject

Wealthier viewers should shoulder more of the cost of the BBC than less well-off, Lord Hall has argued, backing what he has termed a “household levy” for TV licences.

During a debate in the upper chamber, he said: “The key objective from now until 2027 should be to find a way that is fairer.

“Poorer people should pay less, the better-off more, which, to my mind, points to a reformed licence fee of some sort, of some form of household levy.”

His comments come after the future of the broadcaster was thrown into doubt by former culture secretary Nadine Dorries’ freeze on the licence fee, which meant the BBC had to make savings of £2 billion.

It also comes amid the rise of subscription model services like Netflix, an approach suggested in a report produced by the Lords’ Communications and Digital Committee, which also suggested advertising as a way to bring money into the BBC.

A future without licence fee cash

Peers have however said that these approaches are unlikely to work or bring in sufficient funding to maintain services, prompting Lord Hall to propose reform to the existing system of licence fee payments.

He said: “Rightly, advertising looks difficult. So is a model based wholly on subscription - and that is because it wouldn’t deliver on the important principle of universality, that broadcasting should deliver good things that everyone should have access to equally.

“And that principle is as important now as it ever was, in my view, and defining what that means now and for the future going forward is going to be very, very important.”

Lord Hall, who has faced criticism for his “woefully ineffective” investigation into Martin Bashir’s interview with Lady Diana, stepped down as director-general in 2020.

Under new boss Tim Davie, the BBC has attempted to expand its commercial operation to plug funding shortfalls with self-generated profits earned by selling broadcast rights to original programming like Planet Earth.

BBC bosses practised what insiders termed financial “self-help” in April by appointing experienced businessmen to oversee its commercial wing, as executives brace for a future without licence fee cash.

Sir Damon Buffini - who led the £45 billion investment firm Permira for 13 years - has been appointed chairman of the BBC’s Commercial Board to help the corporation out of the billion-pound hole left by the licence fee freeze, with former Disney executive Gunjan Bhow and digital business expert Bhav Singh joining him on the board.

The appointments marked a departure from the BBC habit of choosing broadcasting insiders for leadership positions, with insiders focussed on making the broadcaster profitable enough to face future budget cuts.