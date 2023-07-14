These are the wealthiest — and poorest — counties in Idaho. See where your county ranks
Idaho has 44 counties, and climate and cultural differences exist between the northern and southern regions of the state.
The north and central parts of the state are more sparsely populated and cover large swaths of mountainous areas. The Gem State’s least-populous county, Clark County, is included in this mountainous region.
The southern half is known for its larger urban population centers, such as Boise and Idaho Falls, but there are still plenty of low-population counties, especially in southeastern Idaho.
With greatly increasing house prices in recent years across the country and Idaho boasting the nation’s seventh-most-expensive gas, it begs the question: How much of an impact can living in a particular county have on lifestyle?
So, where are the state’s poorest regions based on income?
The financial website SmartAsset used data to determine the wealthiest and poorest counties in each state.
The U.S. Census Bureau lists the entire state’s median income as $63,377. The wealthiest county, Blaine County, has a listed median income of $71,749.
SmartAsset reports using tax records, census data and Zillow information to determine its rankings.
Five poorest counties in Idaho
Clark County
Ranking: 44 of 44
Median income: $48,088
Investment income: $6,250
Median home value: N/A
Shoshone County
Ranking: 43 of 44
Median income: $43,188
Investment income: $13,934
Median home value: $278,157
Lewis County
Ranking: 42 of 44
Median income: $44,028
Investment income: $11,979
Median home value: $251,479
Butte County
Ranking: 41 of 44
Median income: $41,552
Investment income: $14,314
Median home value: N/A
Camas County
Ranking: 40 of 44
Median income: $37,367
Investment income: $19,400
Median home value: $318,840
Wealthiest Idaho counties
Only three of the state’s 10 wealthiest counties are in the Idaho Panhandle: Kootenai, Bonner and Latah counties. These counties are notably home to some of North Idaho’s larger cities, such as Coeur d’Alene and Moscow.
The remaining seven counties are in the central or southern regions of the state, including Boise’s Ada County. Here are the top five wealthiest counties in Idaho:
Blaine County
Ranking: 1 of 44
Median income: $71,749
Investment income: $152,329
Median home value: $862,566
Teton County
Ranking: 2 of 44
Median income: $75,837
Investment income: $34,975
Median home value: $660,931
Valley County
Ranking: 3 of 44
Median income: $67,528
Investment income: $33,566
Median home value: $639,371
Ada County
Ranking: 4 of 44
Median income: $75,155
Investment income: $36,180
Median home value: $551,352
Kootenai County
Ranking: 5 of 44
Median income: $64,936
Investment income: $29,125
Median home value: $551,352