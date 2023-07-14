These are the wealthiest — and poorest — counties in Idaho. See where your county ranks

Idaho has 44 counties, and climate and cultural differences exist between the northern and southern regions of the state.

The north and central parts of the state are more sparsely populated and cover large swaths of mountainous areas. The Gem State’s least-populous county, Clark County, is included in this mountainous region.

The southern half is known for its larger urban population centers, such as Boise and Idaho Falls, but there are still plenty of low-population counties, especially in southeastern Idaho.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With greatly increasing house prices in recent years across the country and Idaho boasting the nation’s seventh-most-expensive gas, it begs the question: How much of an impact can living in a particular county have on lifestyle?

So, where are the state’s poorest regions based on income?

The financial website SmartAsset used data to determine the wealthiest and poorest counties in each state.

The U.S. Census Bureau lists the entire state’s median income as $63,377. The wealthiest county, Blaine County, has a listed median income of $71,749.

SmartAsset reports using tax records, census data and Zillow information to determine its rankings.

Five poorest counties in Idaho

Clark County

Ranking: 44 of 44

Median income: $48,088

Investment income: $6,250

Median home value: N/A

Shoshone County

Ranking: 43 of 44

Median income: $43,188

Investment income: $13,934

Median home value: $278,157

Lewis County

Ranking: 42 of 44

Median income: $44,028

Investment income: $11,979

Median home value: $251,479

Butte County

Ranking: 41 of 44

Median income: $41,552

Investment income: $14,314

Median home value: N/A

Camas County

Ranking: 40 of 44

Median income: $37,367

Investment income: $19,400

Median home value: $318,840

Wealthiest Idaho counties

Only three of the state’s 10 wealthiest counties are in the Idaho Panhandle: Kootenai, Bonner and Latah counties. These counties are notably home to some of North Idaho’s larger cities, such as Coeur d’Alene and Moscow.

The remaining seven counties are in the central or southern regions of the state, including Boise’s Ada County. Here are the top five wealthiest counties in Idaho:

Blaine County

Ranking: 1 of 44

Median income: $71,749

Investment income: $152,329

Median home value: $862,566

Teton County

Ranking: 2 of 44

Median income: $75,837

Investment income: $34,975

Median home value: $660,931

Valley County

Ranking: 3 of 44

Median income: $67,528

Investment income: $33,566

Median home value: $639,371

Ada County

Ranking: 4 of 44

Median income: $75,155

Investment income: $36,180

Median home value: $551,352

Kootenai County