Is Weakness In Zimplats Holdings Limited (ASX:ZIM) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Zimplats Holdings' (ASX:ZIM) recent performance, when its stock has declined 9.2% over the past month. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Zimplats Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Zimplats Holdings is:

18% = US$343m ÷ US$1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.18 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Zimplats Holdings' Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To begin with, Zimplats Holdings seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 16%. This probably goes some way in explaining Zimplats Holdings' significant 39% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Zimplats Holdings' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 29%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Zimplats Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Zimplats Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Zimplats Holdings has a three-year median payout ratio of 31% (where it is retaining 69% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Zimplats Holdings is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, Zimplats Holdings has been paying dividends over a period of seven years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Zimplats Holdings' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. To know the 1 risk we have identified for Zimplats Holdings visit our risks dashboard for free.

